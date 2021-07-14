After honoring their six seniors prior to Tuesday’s doubleheader at Medina Field, the Belgrade Bandits wrapped up the home portion of the schedule with a sweep of Bozeman A.
The Bandits scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth en route to winning the opener 6-3, and then threaten to turn Game 2 into a five inning rout several times in a 9-1 victory.
Manager Johnny Graham wanted to see more energy and determination from his team in Game 1, but was pleased with the win.
“Wasn’t pretty necessarily in that first game, but Keaton Carter made an adjustment, huge adjustment, to have the at-bat of the game,” he said. “So great job Keaton.”
After Cooper VanLuchene drew a lead off walk in the sixth, Carter hit an RBI-double to right to give Belgrade a 4-3 lead. He scored on the next at-bat when Alex Casas doubled to left, and then Casas scored a short time later.
Carter finished 2 for 3 at the plate, while Payton Burman also hit a double.
The Bandits never trailed in Game 2 led by Mason Jacobsen, who was 3 for 4 with a double and a pair of RBIs. Payton Burman and Kash Fike also hit doubles.
“There were a few times I thought we could break it open, but the energy was better,” said Graham. “I’d like to see it continue and just keep rising.”
Prior to the home finale, the league-leading Bandits were swept on the road by Gallatin Valley, 6-5 and 8-6. The first game lasted nine innings, and then the Outlaws prevailed in Game 2 after scoring four runs in the sixth.
Despite the defeats, the Bandits remain atop the Southern A standings with just three losses.
Belgrade bounced back over the weekend by splitting a pair of games at the Palouse Summer Series in Pullman, Wash. The tournament featured AAA select teams from Idaho and Washington.
In their opener, the Bandits were limited to five hits in a 12-3 defeat to the Spokane Expos. Graham noted their entire roster featured players who have signed with colleges or returned from college for a final season.
“The team we played the next night, the guy on the mound, starter, will be pitching for Washington State this fall,” Graham added. “Tight slider with depth. Looked like a D-I arm.”
Belgrade was held to four hits in a 7-1 loss to the River City Athletics, but finished the weekend strong. The Bandits defeated the Boys of Summer 18U Red, 6-4, and then the Northwest Futures, 7-6, on Saturday.
Belgrade scored four runs in the top of the seventh en route to beating the Boys of Summer, and then scored two in the seventh against Northwest Futures en route to victory. Aidan Kulbeck was 2 for 3 with a triple against the Boys of Summer, while Kash Fike hit a home run against Northwest Futures.
“Found ways to win those two, so that was good to come out of there with a couple wins,” said Graham. “No disrespect to our guys, but every team we played was superior talent on the entire lineup.”
Belgrade (37-17, 11-3 Southern A), which currently holds the No. 1 seed for next week’s district tournament, wraps up the regular season with three consecutive conference doubleheaders at Livingston, Helena and Anaconda.
“Hopefully we finish on a high and take some momentum into that thing,” said Graham.
Gallatin Valley 6, Belgrade 5
Belgrade 000 230 000 - 5 5 2
Gallatin Valley 001 200 201 - 6 11 5
Coby Richards, Lane Niell (7), Aidan Kulbeck (9) and Connor Reid. Patrick Dietz, Logan Vasarella (7) and Brandon Beedie.
BELGRADE (33-13) - Neill 0-4, Dyson Kinnaman 0-4, Kash Fike 1-3 (2B), Richards 2-4, Reid 1-3, Brody Jacksha 0-3, Payton Burman 1-4, Cooper VanLuchene 0-4, Alex Casas 0-1, Mason Jacobsen 0-1.
GALLATIN VALLEY (39-16) - Brady Jones 1-4, Trevor Doud 3-4 (2B), Isaac Richardson 0-5, Cyrus Richardson 1-4, Vasarella 1-1, Brody Ayers 2-5 (2B), Bo Hays 1-4, Josh Wisecarver 1-4, Josh Majors 1-4, Beedie 0-3.
Gallatin Valley 8, Belgrade 6
Belgrade 000 105 0 - 6 6 2
Gallatin Valley 000 404 x - 8 7 5
Cooper VanLuchene and n/a. Bo Hays, Brandon Beedie (7) and Cyrus Richardson.
BELGRADE (33-14) - Lane Neill 1-3 (2B), Kash Fike 0-4, Brody Jacksha 1-4, Coby Richards 2-4, Connor Reid 1-2, Payton Burman 0-3, Mason Jacobsen 0-2, Keaton Carter 1-2, Aidan Kulbeck 0-2.
GALLATIN VALLEY (40-16) - Brady Jones 1-4, Trevor Doud 0-4, Isaac Richardson 1-3, Richardson 2-2 (2B), Brody Ayers 1-3, Hays 1-2, Josh Wisecarver 1-2, Patrick Dietz 0-3, Logan Vasarella 0-3.
Spokane Expos 12, Belgrade 3
Belgrade 300 00 - 3 5 5
Spokane 505 2x - 12 7 2
Gavin Waters, Aidan Kulbeck (2), Conner Delph (4) and Connor Reid. B Schnurman and n/a.
BELGRADE (33-15) - Dyson Kinnaman 1-3, Lane Neill 1-3, Kash Fike 1-3, Coby Richards 1-2, Reid 0-2, Brody Jacksha 1-2 (2B), Mason Jacobsen 0-2, Cooper VanLunchene 0-2, Payton Burman 0-2.
SPOKANE - Unknown 0-3, H Hockett 2-3, Unknown 1-3, E Hawes 0-1, Unknown 1-2, G Lundmark 0-2, Unknown 2-2 (2B), Unknown 0-3, Unknown 1-3.
River City 7, Belgrade 1
River City 100 123 0 - 7 9 0
Belgrade 000 100 0 - 1 4 3
Evan Hamberger, Caleb Hoppe (5), Payton Burman (6) and Kash Fike.
RIVER CITY - N/A.
BELGRADE (33-16) - Lane Neill 1-3, Aidan Kulbeck 2-3, Fike 1-2, Coby Richards 0-3, Brody Jacksha 0-1, Dyson Kinnaman 0-1, Mason Jacobsen 0-1, Cooper VanLuchene 0-2, Burman 0-3, Keaton Carter 0-2, Alex Casas 0-2.
Belgrade 6, Boys of Summer 4
Belgrade 002 000 4 - 6 7 1
Boys of Summer 000 013 0 - 4 8 0
Kash Fike and Connor Reid. C Brotherton n/a.
BELGRADE (34-16) - Lane Neill 1-2, Aidain Kulbeck 2-3 (3B), Alex Casas 0-1, Fike 0-3, Coby Richards 1-4, Brody Jacksha 2-2, Reid 0-2, Payton Burman 0-2, Cooper VanLuchene 1-3, Dyson Kinnaman 0-2.
BOYS OF SUMMER - L Blank 2-3, T Crawford 1-3 M Simon 0-3, L Simon 0-3, A Kubik 0-2, J Mileski 1-2, P Coleman 1-2, T Paulson 2-3 (2B), C Ng 0-3, Unknown 1-3.
Belgrade 7, Northwest Futures 6
Belgrade 001 040 2 - 7 11 1
Northwest 200 040 0 - 6 7 3
Mason Jacobsen, Payton Bruman (6) and Connor Reid. Fender, Unknown (3) Unknown (7) and Albios.
BELGRADE (35-16) - Lane Neill 2-4, Aidan Kulbeck 0-4, Kash Fike 1-4 (HR), Coby Richards 2-3, Reid 1-4, Mason Jacobsen 1-4, Cooper VanLuchene 2-3, Keaton Carter 0-2, Burman 2-2.
NORTHWEST FUTURES - Perterson 2-3, Deeny 1-3, Stanley 1-3 (HR), Fisher 0-2, Bledy 1-3, Hamburg 0-2, Memarian 0-3, Williams 1-3, Fender 0-2, Albios 1-2.
Belgrade 6, Bozeman 3
Bozeman 200 010 0 - 3 7 2
Belgrade 210 003 x - 6 7 4
CJ Shirley and Jadin Frandsen. Coby Richards and Connor Reid.
BOZEMAN - Zane Haarer 0-3, Dillon Farne 2-3, Frandsen 0-4, Gannon McGarrah 1-3, Bryce Hampton 1-3, Austin Cooper 0-3, Cole Smith 2-3, Nate Pailthorpe 0-3, Josh Woodberry 1-3 (2B).
BELGRADE (36-17) - Lane Neill 1-3, Aidan Kulbeck 1-4, Kash Fike 1-2, Richards 0-2, Payton Burman 1-3 (2B), Cooper VanLuchene 0-2, Keaton Carter 2-3 (2B), Alex Casas 1-3 (2B), Reid 1-3.
Belgrade 9, Bozeman 1
Bozeman 001 000 0 - 1 2 1
Belgrade 132 021 x - 9 8 0
Quinn Pershing, Austin Cooper (5) and Jadin Frandsen. Cooper VanLuchene and Connor Reid.
BOZEMAN - Dillon Farne 0-3, Cole Smith 0-3, Gannon McGrarrah 0-2, Sawyer Brasseur 0-1, Josh Woodberry 0-3, Jadin Frandsen 1-2, CJ Shirley 0-1, Cooper 0-2, Nate Pailthorpe 1-1 (2B), Ben Schmidt 0-2, Pershing 0-2.
BELGRADE (37-17) - Lane Neill 0-3, Adian Kulbeck 0-3, Kash Fike 2-4 (2B), Brody Jacksha 2-3, Alex Casas 0-0, Reid 0-4, Payton Burman 1-3 (2B), Mason Jacobsen 3-4 (2B), Dyson Kinnaman 0-0.