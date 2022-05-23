Following a 1-5 start to the season, the Belgrade Bandits have finally found their footing. The team won four of five games over the weekend, including an 10-inning thriller against the Butte Muckers Friday night.
Belgrade swept the Billings Cardinals the following day to move above .500 for the first time this season and then split against the Billings Blue Jays on road Sunday.
“As a team we are settling into our roles,” Bandits head coach Ryan Johnerson said.
Against the Muckers, Sawyer Olson hit a double in the bottom of the 10th and then stole third. He scored the game-winning run on a walk-off single to left by Kash Fike.
Butte had rallied from an 8-4 deficit in the fourth to send the game into extra innings before the Bandits won 10-9.
Brody Jacksha finished 4 for 4 with an RBI for Belgrade, while four other players had at least two hits.
Saturday, the Bandits scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to beat Cardinals 3-2. Billings walked in the game-tying run with the bases loaded and then Dyson Kinnaman knocked in the game-winning run on a double to left.
Belgrade scored two runs in the fourth and added another in the sixth en route to a 6-3 victory in Game 2. Lane Neill was 2 for 2 with a home run and three RBIs.
In Sunday’s opener, the teams combined for 16 runs over the first two innings in which the Blue Jays built a 10-6 lead. Billings held on from there for a 12-9 win.
Jacksha was 2 for 2 with three RBIs, while Olson was 2 for 4.
In Game 2 Wyatt Russell scattered six hits on the mound and struck out four in leading the Bandits to an 11-2 win. Belgrade scored three runs in the first and then pulled away over the final four innings after the Blue Jays trimmed the deficit to 3-2 in third.
Gavin Waters and Jacksha each had three hits in the win.
Belgrade (9-7) returns to action Wednesday hosting the Butte Miners.
Belgrade 10, BUtte 9
Butte 300 114 000 0 - 9 8 2
Belgrade 030 510 000 1 - 10 15 6
Rye Doherty, Unknown (9) and E Starr. Caleb Hoppe, Jayden Jacksha (6), Lane Neill (6), Kash Fike (8), Dyson Kinnaman (10) and Diego Casas.
BUTTE - E Lester 0-5, E Hart 4-5 (2B, 3B), A Lee 2-5 (2B), Z Tierney 0-5, C Stajcar 1-4, A Knott 0-4, Starr E Cunningham 0-4, K Donaldson 1-5 (2B).
BELGRADE (6-6) - Drew Dunning 2-5, Neill 0-5, Fike 2-5 (2B), Collin Delph 1-5, Kinnaman 1-3, Brody Jacksha 4-4, Diego Casas 1-5, J. Jacksha 2-4 (3B), Sawyer Olson 2-5 (2 2B).
Belgrade 3, Billings 2
Billings 110 000 0 - 2 5 0
Belgrade 100 000 2 - 3 8 0
N Berkram and J Pinter. Lane Neill and Diego Casa.
BILLINGS - C Wilson 2-4, T Johnson 0-4, K Vatsndal 0-3, N Swandal 1-3, C Steinmetz 0-3, R Pilcher 0-2, Z Stewart 1-3, Pinter 1-3, M Brosseau 0-1.
BELGRADE (7-6) - Drew Dunning 0-3, Neill 1-2, Kash Fike 2-3 (2B), Dyson Kinnaman 1-2 (2B), Collin Delph 0-3, Brody Jacksha 0-2, Casas 1-2, Jayden Jacksha 1-2, Sawyer Olson 2-3.
Belgrade 6, Billings 3
Billings 003 000 0 - 3 4 1
Belgrade 201 201 x - 6 7 5
Z Stewart, R Pilcher (4) and J Pinter. Cale Livergood, Kinnaman (5) and Diego Casas.
BILLINGS - C Collis 0-4, J Wilcox 0-1, C Wise 0-4, K Vatsndal 0-4, N Berkr 1-3, Unknown 0-1, C steinmetz 0-3, Pinter 0-3, B Randall 1-3, M Brosseau 2-3.
BELGRADE (8-6) - Drew Dunning 1-4, Lane Neill 2-2 (HR), Kash Fike 0-2, Kinnaman 1-3, Brody Jacksha 0-3, Collin Delph 1-2, Casas 1-3, Cameron Ueland 0-2, Jayden Jacksha 0-0, Sawyer Olson 1-3.
Billings 12, Belgrade 9
Belgrade 060 012 0 - 9 9 1
Billings 550 020 x - 12 8 2
Kash Fike and Diego Casas. Battery unknown.
BELGRADE (8-7) - Drew Dunning 1-5, Lane Neill 0-3, Fike 2-3 (2B), Dyson Kinnaman 1-2, Brody Jacksha 2-2 (2B), Collin Delph 0-2, Ryas Olson 0-1, Casas 0-0, Gavin Waters 1-3, Jayden Jacksha 0-3, Sawyer Olson 2-4,.
BILLINGS - Stats not provided.
Belgrade 11, Billings 2
Belgrade 300 232 1 - 11 14 2
Billings 002 000 0 - 2 6 2
Wyatt Russell and Diego Casas. Battery unknown.
BELGRADE (9-7) - Lane Neill 1-2 (3B), Kash Fike 2-5 (2B), Dyson Kinnaman 1-4, Brody Jacksha 3-4 (2B), Cameron Ueland 1-4 (2B), Gavin Waters 3-5, Drew Dunning 2-3, Casas 1-4, Sawyer Olson 0-4
BILLINGS - Stats not provided.