LIVINGSTON — Cooper VanLuchene did just enough on the mound to keep Gallatin Valley off balance Saturday, and his defense did the rest, as the Belgrade Bandits clinched a berth to the state tournament.
The right-hander scattered eight hits and struck out seven in leading Belgrade to a 5-2 victory in the undefeated semifinal at the Southern A District Tournament at Jack Weimer Memorial Park.
“He was outstanding,” Belgrade manager Johnny Graham said. “He was definitely throwing all of his pitches when he wanted to and he stays so composed.”
Belgrade (45-17) twice turned double plays get to out of jams and overcame five errors to return to the district championship game for a second consecutive season. Three of those miscues occurred in the top of the seventh, but the Outlaws were only able to produce one run.
“We had a chance. If we picked out a couple pitches and make Cooper look at it a little more, then I think we had a chance,” Gallatin Valley manager Duwayne Scott said. “Cooper did good and he’s a hell of a pitcher. I thought we had good at-bats against him and they made some good plays on double plays, and they made the routine plays and we didn’t at times.”
Gallatin Valley committed three errors with two coming in the sixth. That’s when Belgrade stretched a slim one-run lead to four.
Graham credited his team for putting the ball in play and creating pressure situations for the Outlaws.
“If we don’t put the ball in play there isn’t a possibility (for something) to take place,” he said. “Put the ball in play and there is a possibility.”
Dyson Kinnaman drew a lead off walk and then Kash Fike reached base on a grounder that second baseman Trevor Doud was able to knock down and keep in the infield. But on the next at-bat, pitcher Patrick Dietz fielded a sacrifice bunt by Coby Richards and overthrew to first, and two runs scored on the error.
After Richards stole second, he scored on a grounder by Conner Reid to short. Brody Ayers made the play, but slipped while attempting to make a throw, and Richards scored while Reid was safe at first.
“That’s been our IQ. We make mistakes, we give teams outs, we loose baseball games,” said Scott. “I thought we did a really good job early in the game, and Pat and Cooper were going pitch for pitch and I thought it was good. We make a couple miscues in that last inning and let them go ahead and stretch the lead a little bit.”
Dietz retired the first six batters he faced and wound up allowing eight hits and striking out eight. But Belgrade scored first when Payton Burman led of the third with a single and then scored on an error.
The Outlaws answered in the fourth following back-to-back singles by Cyrus Richardson and Ayers. Richardson later scored from third on a ground out by Bo Hays.
Belgrade regained the lead in the bottom half of the frame following back-to-back singles by Reid and Brody Jacksha with two outs. Reid wound up scoring from second when third baseman Isaac Richardson unsuccessfully attempted to backhand a grounder by Payton Burman down the third base line.
While the top of the seventh was nerve-racking after the Outlaws had the game-tying run at the plate, Graham credited his team for stretching the lead in the sixth.
“(It was) enormous just to create some separation,” he said. “Both our programs, rivalry and all that, we respect each other and how each other play. They’re good. So creating separation was, I thought, huge.”
Gallatin Valley (49-20) will play Butte in the consolation game at 10 a.m. Sunday. The winner advances to the championship game and would need to beat the Bandits twice to win the title.
The top two teams advance to state.
“This group’s been there before,” said Scott. “They know what they have to do, so there’s really nothing that I can tell them to get them ready for tomorrow and what’s at stake tomorrow morning.”
Belgrade advanced to the semifinal with 5-1 second round victory against Dillon Friday. Richards tossed a 6-hitter and struck out nine in picking up the victory on the mound, while Aidan Kulbeck and Fike were each 2 for 3 at the plate.
The Outlaws defeated Butte 6-1 Friday en route to reaching the semifinal. Bo Hays threw a complete game six hitter and struck out eight, and was 2 for 4 at the plate in leading the team to victory.
Belgrade 5, Dillon 1
Dillon 000 000 1 - 1 6 6
Belgrade 030 020 x - 5 6 0
Daimon Skradski and Cole Pulliam. Coby Richards and Connor Reid.
DILLON (22-21) - Pete Gibson 2-2, Jace Fitzgerald 0-4, Connor Curnow 0-3, Kale Konen 1-3, Conner Vezina 0-3, Pulliam 0-3, Skradski 2-3, Tyler Lagunas 1-2, Johnny Reiser 0-2.
BELGRADE (44-17) - Dyson Kinnaman 1-2, Lane Neill 0-4, Kash Fike 2-3, Richards 0-1, Reid 1-3, Brody Jacksha 0-3, Cooper VanLuchene Payton Burman 0-2, Aidan Kulbeck 2-3.
Gallatin Valley 6, Butte 1
Butte 000 010 0 - 1 6 1
Gallatin Valley 050 010 x - 6 6 1
Hunter Hotalen, Ethan Cunningham (2), Max Dermaris (3), Michael McGivern (5), Kenley Leary (6) and n/a. Bo Hays and n/a.
BUTTE (27-22) - Eagon Lester 0-3, Kian O’Neill 2-3, Eric Hard 1-3, Aidan Lee 1-3, Evan Starr 0-3, Reece Cox 0-3, Rye Doherty 1-3 (2B), Eyston Lakkala 0-3, Sean Ossello 1-3.
GALLATIN VALLEY(49-19) - Brady Jones 0-1, Trevor Doud 1-3, Issac Richardson 1-4, Cyrus Richardson 0-2, Brody Ayers 2-3, Hays 2-4, Josh Wisecarver 0-4, Patrick Dietz 0-1, Logan Vasarella 0-1.
Belgrade 5, Gallatin Valley 2
Gallatin Valley 000 100 1 - 2 10 3
Belgrade 001 103 x - 5 8 5
Patrick Dietz and Brandon Beedie. Cooper VanLuchene and Connor Reid.
GALLATIN VALLEY (49-20) - Brady Jones 0-3, Trevor Doud 0-4, Isaac Richardson 1-3, Cyrus Richardson 2-4, Brody Ayers 2-3, Bo Hays 1-3, Josh Wisecarver 0-3, Josh Majors 1-3, Beedie 3-3.
BELGRADE (45-17) - Lane Neill 0-3, Dyson Kinnaman 0-2, Kash Fike 1-3, Coby Richards 0-2, Reid 2-3, Brody Jacksha 1-3, Payton Burman 3-3, Mason Jacobsen 0-3, Aidan Kulbeck 1-2.