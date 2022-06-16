The Belgrade Bandits continued their hot play with a pair of Southern A sweeps on the road this week.
Belgrade defeated the Helena Reps 12-1 and 14-3 Sunday, and then knocked off the Dillon Cubs 3-1 and 9-6 on Tuesday. The team stretched its win streak to eight and has won 11 of its past 12 games.
“Everyone is hitting their stride. These young men are settling in,” Belgrade manager Ryan Johnerson said Monday. “We all are looking forward to the two conference games against Dillon tomorrow.”
Gavin Waters scattered eight hits and struck out 12 in leading the Bandits to victory in Game 1 against Dillon.
In Game 2, Belgrade built a 9-2 lead and then survived a sixth inning rally by the Cubs to hang on for the victory. Wyatt Russell and Cale Livergood combined to allow eight hits on the hill, while Aidan Kulbeck was 2 for 4 with a double.
Against Helena, the Bandits tallied 13 hits en route to victory in Game 1. Lane Neill and Kash Fike each went 3 for 3 with a double, while Brody Jacksha and Collin Delph were 2 for 4.
In Game 2, Belgrade scored eight runs in the first and six in the second in a four-inning rout. Jacksha was 3 for 3 with a double and triple, while Fike was 2 for 3 with a double.
The Bandits (20-9, 8-0 Southern A) return to action at a tournament this weekend in Lewistown. Then the team hosts the Bozeman Bucks A in a doubleheader June 21.
Belgrade 12, Helena 1
Belgrade 432 003 - 12 13 0
Helena 001 000 - 1 4 2
Lane Neill and Kash Fike. JR Huschka, Grady Diehl (6) and Cole Graham.
BELGRADE (17-9) - Neill 3-3 (2B), Fike 3-3 (2B), Brody Jacksha 2-4, Aidan Kulbeck 0-4, Dyson Kinnaman 1-4, Collin Delph 2-4, Drew Dunning 0-3, Wyatt Russell 1-3, Sawyer Olson 1-3.
HELENA (11-16) - Brayden Beatty 0-3, Connor Devine 1-2, Nick Benson 1-3, Colt Tietje 0-2, Taylor Kopp 1-2, Graham 0-2, Seth Nielsen 1-2, Jackson Cosgrove 0-2, Ian Mehrens 0-2.
Belgrade 14, Helena 3
Belgrade 860 0 - 14 12 0
Helena 120 x - 3 4 0
Dyson Kinnaman, Cale Livergood (3) and Kash Fike. Taylor Kopp, Grady Diehl (2) and Lance Bratlien.
BELGRADE (18-9) - Lane Neill 1-1 (2B), Fike 2-3 (2 2B), Brody Jacksha 3-3 (2B, 3B), Aidan Kulbeck 1-2, Kinnaman 1-1, Collin Delph 2-3, Drew Dunning 1-2, Wyatt Russell 1-1, Sawyer Olson 0-2, Diego Casas 0-1.
HELENA (11-17) - Brayden Beatty 1-1, Colt Tietje 0-1, Connor Devine 1-2, Nick Benson 0-0, Bratlien 1-2, Seth Nielsen 1-1, JR Huschka 0-1, Zach Diveley 0-1, Eli Peterson 0-1.
Belgrade 3, Dillon 1
Belgrade 110 010 0 - 3 8 0
Dillon 100 000 0 - 1 8 6
Gavin Waters and Diego Casas. Unknown and Unknown.
BELGRADE (19-9) - Lane Neill 2-3 (2B), Cameron Ueland 0-4, Brody Jacksha 1-3, Aidain Kulbeck 1-4, (2B) Dyson Kinnaman 1-3, Collin Delph 2-4, Drew Dunning 1-4, Casas 0-3, Sawyer Olson 0-3.
DILLON - Stats unavailabe.
Belgrade 9, Dillon 6
Belgrade 202 005 0 - 9 8 4
Dillon 100 014 0 - 6 6 3
Wyatt Russell, Cale Livergood (6) and Diego Casas. Macias, Lagunas (6) and Hartman.
BELGRADE (20-9) - Lane Neill 1-3, Brody Jacksha 0-2, Collin Delph 1-4, Aidan Kulbeck 2-4 (2B), Cameron Ueland 2-3, Dyson Kinnaman 0-2, Jayden Jacksha 0-1, Drew Dunning 1-3, Casas 1-3, Sawyer Olson 0-2.
DILLON - Lagunas 0-4, Konen 3-4 (2 3B), Vezma 0-3, #8 1-4 (2B), Macias 0-4, Hartman 0-3, Tacket 1-3, Bartlome 1-2, Seradski 0-3.