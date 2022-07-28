Dyson Kinnaman

Lewistown first baseman Trajan Sparks fields a throw from the mound as Belgrade’s Dyson Kinnaman dives back to the bag on a pickoff attempt Wednesday at the Montana/Alberta Class A State Tournament.

 Dan Chesnet

All season long Ryan Johnerson has preached the importance of winning the first game at tournaments. Belgrade’s first-year manager made it a focal point for his team and it paid Wednesday at Medina Field.

The Bandits scored five runs in the top of the first and rode that early momentum to an 11-5 victory against Lewistown, the No. 1 seed out of the North, in a first round game at the Montana/Alberta Class A State Tournament.

Lane Neill

Belgrade’s Lane Neill delivers a pitch Wednesday against Lewistown at the Montana/Alberta Class A State Tournament.
Wyatt Russell

Belgrade shortstop Wyatt Russell throws the ball to first for a put out Wednesday against Lewistown at the Montana/Alberta Class A State Tournament.

