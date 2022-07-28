All season long Ryan Johnerson has preached the importance of winning the first game at tournaments. Belgrade’s first-year manager made it a focal point for his team and it paid Wednesday at Medina Field.
The Bandits scored five runs in the top of the first and rode that early momentum to an 11-5 victory against Lewistown, the No. 1 seed out of the North, in a first round game at the Montana/Alberta Class A State Tournament.
“Everybody stayed composed and they got that win, which is what you need to do and stay in the winner’s bracket,” said Johnerson.
Belgrade (41-20) advanced to a second round game against Glacier at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Twins defeated Laurel 13-7 in other first round action.
“They’re a great team,” said Johnerson. “Every team here is a good team, so we’re just going to have to keep playing hard.”
Belgrade entered state as the No. 2 seed from the South and had lost all five of its regular season games against Lewistown. But the team received a big boost after batting around in the first and chasing Wyatt Elam off the mound before he recorded an out.
The Bandits tallied six hits in the frame and capitalized on a pair of walks to set the tone early. Aidan Kulbeck drove in the first run with a double to center, while Dyson Kinnaman knocked in the last two with a bases-loaded single to left.
“We had some base running errors, but we still got the five so we could kind of build on that and play with the lead,” said Johnerson. “Kind of coasted for a little bit, but they didn’t give up and had some great at-bats late.”
Lane Neill scattered nine hits on the mound over four-plus innings of work as the Redbirds trimmed the deficit to 5-4. He was relieved in the fifth by Cale Livergood, who allowed just one hit and struck out three the rest of the way.
While Livergood held the Redbirds at bay down the stretch, he also came up big offensively. With Belgrade leading 7-5 after Wyatt Russell scored from third on a wild pitch in the sixth, Livergood drilled a bases loaded line drive just over a leaping Xander Wright at third to knock in a pair of runs to stretch the lead 9-5.
“Cale gave us those insurance runs,” said Johnerson. “He doesn’t hit a lot, but he got in and did his job. Just getting those couple extra runs was huge, and he’s been consistent on the mound all year.”
Gavin Waters knocked in two more runs in the seventh to cap the scoring for the Bandits. Waters drove in three runs in the contest, while Kulbeck and Russell each finished with a pair of hits and combined to score five runs.
Lewistown (41-19), which plays Laurel in a loser-out game at 1 p.m. Thursday, was led by Brody Jenness, who was 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles.
State A Tournament
(at Medina Field, Belgrade)
Wednesday’s scores
Billings 8, Bitterroot 6
Glacier 13, Laurel 7
Butte 15, Havre 5
Belgrade 11, Lewistown 5
Boxscore
Belgrade 11, Lewistown 5
Belgrade 500 013 2 - 11 11 2
Lewistown 010 310 0 - 5 10 0
Lane Neill, Cale Livergood (5) and Kash Fike. Wyatt Elam, Justin Maier (1), Luke Clinton (4), Trajan Sparks (7) and H Kuhlman.