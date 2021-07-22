LIVINGSTON — All season long manager Johnny Graham has preached consistency and playing the right way to his team. Thus, there was little concern through two innings of action Thursday with just a two-run lead.
Coach and players were confident success was looming and Belgrade tallied 14 runs between the third and fourth innings in a first round rout of Livingston at the Southern A District Tournament.
“We knew that we couldn’t just show up to play,” pitcher Kash Fike, who earned the win on the mound, said. “You really can’t do that with anybody, but we kept our heads on straight and we did break away.”
Fike struck out 13 and tossed a 2-hitter in leading the No. 1 Bandits to a 16-0 win against No. 8 Livingston at Jack Weimer Memorial Park. He also hit a three-run homer — his ninth of the season — in the fourth.
“I felt like I had pretty good command,” Fike said. “I was just filling up the zone and the game was just on my side today.”
Belgrade (43-17) will play No. 5 Dillon (22-22) in the quarterfinals at 2 p.m. Friday. The Cubs defeated No. 4 Helena 13-2 in other first round action.
“We got to play the game right, we got to play the game hard,” said Graham. “And we’ll see how it goes.”
Fike struck out the side in the third and fifth innings, but did get into trouble in the fourth. He gave up a lead off single and then a walk before striking out the next three batters.
“I just kept my confidence. I try not to get in my own head,” said Fike. “Keep throwing strikes and let the game play itself out.”
After scoring a run in the first and second, the Bandits loaded the bases in the third. A bases-clearing double by Cooper VanLuchene made it 5-0, and then he scored on a single by Aidan Kulbeck.
Belgrade loaded the bases twice in the fourth en route to scoring 10 runs. A triple by Kulbeck drove in three, while Brody Jacksha and Fike each homered in the frame.
“We were hitting balls hard,” said Graham. “If we do that, we’re going to find hits out of the deal.”
The Bandits finished with 15 hits and alertly swiped a handful of extra bases with aggressive base running. Coby Richards and Connor Reid got into scoring position in the third after a bobble in the outfield, and Reid turned a single into a double in the fourth.
“I didn’t tell them anything (about running aggressively). I just said, ‘Play the way we’ve been trained.’ Play the way we like to play, which is that,” said Graham. “And I think the kids like playing hard and I think they like just enjoy hustling, so they stayed the course.”