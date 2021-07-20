With six more conference victories during a five-day span, the Belgrade Bandits wrapped up the regular season on a high note over the weekend.
The Bandits swept Livingston, Helena and Anaconda en route to locking up the No. 1 seed at the Southern A District Tournament, which begins Thursday in Livingston.
“I thought as the week went on we played better and better throughout the week,” Belgrade manager Johnny Graham said. “It was almost like we settled in again. The pace sped up, the energy climbed throughout the week and I just like how we played over the weekend.”
Belgrade (42-17, 17-3 Southern A) will play Livingston in a first round game at 11:30 a.m. Thursday. The Braves lost a tie-breaker with Anaconda for the seventh seed after each team finished with a 2-18 conference record.
Gallatin Valley, Butte and Helena round out the top four seeds, respectively, and Graham expects a tough tournament.
“I think our conference is good. I think the South A is a strong conference and a pretty deep conference,” he said. ”We’ll have to play hard and we’ll have to play right.”
After sweeping Bozeman A in their home finale July 13, the Bandits won six straight on the road to wrap up the regular season beginning with 12-0 and 24-4 victories against Livingston Thursday.
Belgrade shut out Helena 10-0 in the opener Saturday and then held on for a 4-3 win in Game 2. Then the team routed Anaconda in a makeup doubleheader 11-1 and 16-3 Sunday.
“What I liked most was the energy,” Graham said of the victories. “And plain and simple, the guys were having fun, playing the game hard, playing the game fast.”
Kash Fike and Lane Neill each homered in the opener against Livingston. Fike hit a two-run shot in the first inning to give the Bandits a 2-0 lead, and then Neill hit a three-run dinger in the seventh to make it 10-0.
In Game 2, three pitchers combined for 15 strike outs and limited the Braves to two hits. Evan Hamberger started on the hill and struck out nine while allowing just one hit in three innings of work. Caleb Hoppe and Payton Burman each had three K’s in one inning of relief.
“Our arms all threw, I thought, well,” said Graham. “We rolled out seven different starting arms this week and we swung the bats real well.”
Fike had a strong outing on the mound in Saturday’s opener, tossing a 3-hitter and striking out six against Helena. He also went 3 for 3 at the plate.
The Bandits never trailed against Helena in Game 2, and took a 4-2 lead in the seventh when Mason Jacobsen scored on an error from third. Helena also scored an unearned run in the bottom half of the frame before the game concluded on a fly out.
Fike led the charge in the opener against Anaconda, going 3 for 4 with a three-run homer and two doubles, while driving in six runs. Hoppe shut down the A’s on the mound, scattering three hits and striking out four in six innings of work.
In Game 2, the Bandits tallied 12 hits led by Brody Jacksha, who was 4 for 4 with a triple, two doubles and a pair of RBIs. Dyson Kinnaman also hit two doubles, while Fike had one.
Gavin Waters earned the win on the hill, tossing a 3-hitter and striking out six in four innings of work. Neill struck out two of the four batters he faced in relief.
Belgrade takes a 10-game winning streak into the four-day district tournament.
“I really like how we’re playing right now,” said Graham. “I like how this week went and hopefully it propels us into the postseason and we play well.”
The top two teams advance to the state tournament July 29-Aug. 2 in Havre.
“Everyone in the conference, and this goes for all the conferences around the state, you get to know you’re conference so well, there’s no secrets,” he said. “For the most part you’ve seen everyone’s arms and you’ve seen their lineup run through multiple times. We all know how each other plays.”
Southern A District Tournament
(at Livingston)
Thursday’s schedule
Dillon vs. Helena, 9 a.m.
Livingston vs. Belgrade, 11:30 a.m.
Bozeman A vs. Butte, 2 p.m.
Anaconda vs. Gallatin Valley, 5 p.m.
Boxscores
Belgrade 12, Livingston 0
Belgrade 211 210 5 - 12 8 0
Livingston 000 000 3 - 3 6 3
Mason Jacobsen, Aidan Kulbeck (7) and Kash Fike. J Cipriani, C Miller (4), R Bauer (7) and n/a.
BELGRADE (37-17) - Lane Neill 2-4 (HR), Dyson Kinnaman 1-3, Fike 1-3 (HR), Coby Richards 1-3 (2B), Brody Jacksha 0-3, Cooper VanLuchene 0-4, Payton Burman 1-2, Jacobsen 2-4, Kulbeck 0-3.
LIVINGSTON (8-19) - J Cipriani 3-4 (2B), R Smith 0-3, Miller 1-4, A Stern 2-2 (2B), S Coleman 0-2, D Osen 0-3, B Smith 0-1, B Nash 0-3, M Stern 0-1, Bauer 0-3.
Belgrade 24, Livingston 4
Belgrade 192 (12)0 - 24 13 3
Livingston 130 0 0 - 4 2 7
Evan Hamberger, Caleb Hoppe (4), Payton Burman (5) and Connor Reid. S. Coleman, D Osen (2), M Stern (3(, R Bauer (4) and Osen.
BELGRADE (38-17) - Lane Neill 2-2 (2B), Burman 1-1, Kash Fike 2-4 (HR), Coby Richards 2-4, Mason Jacobsen 1-5, Cooper VanLuchene 1-5 (2B), Reid 1-4, Keaton Carter 2-3 (2 2B), Alex Casas 1-3 (2B).
LIVINGSTON (8-20) - J Cipriani 1-3, R Smith 0-1, C Miller 0-3, S Coleman 1-3 (2B), Osen 0-2, B Smith 0-2, A Stern 0-1, Bauer 0-2, Unknown 0-1, M Stern 0-1, W Nash 0-1.
Belgrade 10, Helena 0
Belgrade 204 31 - 10 14 1
Helena 000 00 - 0 3 3
Kash Fike and Connor Reid. D Willcut and H Wallis.
BELGRADE (39-17) - Lane Neill 2-4 (3B), Dyson Kinnaman 1-3, Fike 3-3, Coby Richards 1-3 (2B), Reid 1-3, Brody Jacksha 2-3 (2B), Cooper VanLuchene 1-3, Payton Burman 1-3, Aidan Kulbeck 2-3 (3B).
HELENA - Sam Ark 1-3, P Tavary 0-3, Tycen Mooney 0-2, Hunter Wallis 0-2, Walker Bennett 0-2, Eric Cockhill 1-2, Will Lyng 0-1, Colt Tiejte 0-2, Bo Bahnmiller 1-1.
Belgrade 4, Helena 3
Belgrade 012 000 1 - 4 11 2
Helena 001 010 1 - 3 8 2
Cooper VanLuchene and Connor Reid.Will Lyng and Hunter Wallis.
BELGRADE (40-17) - Lane Neill 2-4, Dyson Kinnaman 1-3, Kash Fike 2-3, Coby Richards 2-3 (2B), Reid 0-3, Payton Burman 2-3, Mason Jacobsen 1-2, Keaton Carter 1-2, Aidan Kulbeck 0-3.
HELENA - Sam Ark 1-4, Eric Cockhill 2-4 (2B), Tycen Mooney 1-4, Wallis 3-3, Walker Bennett 0-3, L Dowdy 0-3, Will Lyng 0-3, P Whited 0-2, Bo Bahnmiller 1-3.
Belgrade 11, Anaconda 1
Belgrade 250 010 3 - 11 15 3
Anaconda 100 000 0 - 1 3 2
Caleb Hoppe, Coby Richards (7) and Connor Reid. Nate Blodnick, J Coughlen (2), R Kristovich (5) and C Galle.
BELGRADE (41-17) - Lane Neill 3-4 (2B), Dyson Kinnaman 2-4, Kash Fike 3-4 (2 2B, HR), Coby Richards 1-5, Reid 1-3 (2B), Mason Jacobsen 1-4, Cooper VanLuchene 2-4 (2B), Alex Casas 1-3, Payton Burman 1-3.
ANACONDA - M Worl 2-4, P Galle 0-4, B Sawyer 1-3, Coughlen 0-3, T Sawyer 1-2, A Tallon 0-2, C Galle 0-2, R Kristovich 0-3, Blodnick 0-3.
Belgrade 16, Anaconda 3
Belgrade 515 23 - 16 12 3
Anaconda 001 20 - 3 3 5
Gavin Waters, Lane Neill (5) and n/a. Unknown, Nate Blodnick (4) and C Galle.
BELGRADE (42-17) - Dyson Kinnaman 2-3 (2 2B), Aidan Kulbeck 1-2, Kash Fike 1-3 (2B), Mason Jacobsen 1-3, Brody Jacksha 4-4 (2 2B, 3B), Payton Burman 1-4, Keaton Carter 0-2, Diego Casas 1-3, Alex Casas 1-3, Waters 0-1.
ANACONDA - M Worl 1-2, P Galle 1-3, B Sawyer 0-2, J Coughlen 0-2, Sawyer 0-3, A Tallon 0-2, C Galle 0-1, R Kristovich 0-2, Unknown 0-1, Blodnick 1-2.