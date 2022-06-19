After giving up the lead in the top of the seventh Saturday morning, the Belgrade Bandits pulled off victory in dramatic fashion at the Gjerde Memorial Tournament in Lewistown.
Sawyer Olson hit a walk-off single to right field in the bottom half of the frame to drive in Dyson Kinnaman as the Bandits held on for a 3-2 victory against the Havre Northstars.
Despite being held to six hits and committing three errors, Belgrade won its second game of the tournament. But the team wasn’t as fortunate later in the day as the Bitterroot Red Sox tallied eight runs in the top of the seventh to post a 9-1 win.
Belgrade manager Ryan Johnerson lamented the team’s offensive struggles after being limited to just five hits against Bitterroot.
“The bats stayed at the hotel this morning,” he said. “Runs were tough to come by today.”
The Bandits took a 2-0 lead into the seventh against Havre, but a pair of errors proved costly as the Northstars rallied to tie the game on a two-run double by Eli Cloninger.
In the bottom half of the frame Kinnaman drew a one out walk and then stole second. He scored the game-winning run when Olson singled to right.
Kash Fike threw a complete game 3-hitter and struck out eight in earning the victory on the mound.
Against Bitterroot, the Bandits had tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the sixth after Fike knocked in Olson on a single to center. But the Red Sox turned an inning-ending double play to prevent further damage after runners had reached first and second with one out.
In the seventh, Bitterroot tallied six hits and capitalized on three walks and an error en route to eight runs.
Belgrade (22-11) wraps up the tournament Sunday.
Belgrade 3, Havre 2
Havre 000 000 2 - 2 3 1
Belgrade 001 001 1 - 3 6 3
T Shipp, C Solomon (7) and K Vancampen. Kash Fike and Diego Casas.
HAVRE - E Cloninger 1-4 (2B), T Peterson 0-4, B Nanini 1-3, J Jenkins 0-2, D Berreth 0-3, T Maloughney 1-2 (2B), K Reno 0-2, Vancampen 0-3, E Pyle 0-3.
BELGRADE (22-10) - Lane Neill 0-2, Fike 0-2, Brody Jacksha 1-3 (HR), Aidin Kulbeck 1-3, Collin Delph 1-3, Gavin Waters 0-2, Dyson Kinnaman 0-2, Casas 1-3 (3B), Sawyer Olson 2-3.
Bitterroot 9, Belgrade 1
Bitterroot 010 000 8 - 9 11 1
Belgrade 000 001 0 - 1 5 4
Collin Delph, Caleb Hoppe (7) and Kash Fike. J Westberry and P Brennenman.
BITTERROOT - T Hickey 0-3, A Springer 0-3, S Townsend 0-3, B Huxtable 1-4, C Ekin 3-4, M Anderson 2-4, B Brenneman 1-3, E Pierce 1-1, T Jones 1-3 P Brenneman 2-4.
BELGRADE (22-11) - Lane Neill 0-2, Fike 1-2, Brody Jacksha 0-3, Aidan Kulbeck 0-3, Cameron Ueland 0-3, Dyson Kinnaman 1-1, Jayden Jacksha 0-1, Wyatt Russell 2-3, Gavin Waters 0-2, Sawyer Olson 1-3.