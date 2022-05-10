Belgrade snapped a two-game losing streak Sunday with a conference sweep at home. The Bandits routed Dillon 18-1 in Game 1 of the Southern A doubleheader at Medina Field and then built a four-run lead en route to a 7-2 victory in Game 2.
Belgrade improved to 3-5 (2-2 Southern A) following a 1-5 start to the season.
“The team as a whole is in a much better head space than at the start of the year,” Bandits head coach Ryan Johnerson said.
Gavin Waters went the distance on the mound in the opener, allowing just four hits and striking out 12 in the five-inning win. In Game 2 Caleb Hoppe allowed four hits and struck out four before Cale Livergood closed out the contest in the seventh.
“Our pitchers stepped up and gave us solid outings,” said Johnerson. “This allowed for a better flow of the game and an opportunity to stay energetic and engaged.”
Offensively, Belgrade produced 25 runs on the day and nearly two dozen hits. Brody Jacksha was 3 for 3 in Game 1 with a triple and two RBIs, while Aidan Kulbeck was 2 for 3 with a double.
Drew Dunning and Collin Delph each finished with two hits, while Jayden Jacksha hit a triple.
The Bandits never trailed in Game 2 and led 4-0 after the third inning. After Dillon cut the deficit to 4-1 in the top of the fifth, Belgrade answered with a run in the bottom half of the inning and then two more in the sixth to seal the win.
Drew Dunning and Dyson Kinnaman each had a pair of hits in the contest. Dunning had a pair of RBIs, while Kinnaman had a double.
Overall, eight players finished with at least one hit.
“We still have a lot of room for improvement, but I am happy with what I see in the players eyes,” said Johnerson.
Belgrade was also scheduled to play a doubleheader Saturday at Lewistown. The contests were rained out and Johnerson said they have yet to be rescheduled.
Belgrade travels to Bozeman for a non-conference game against the AA Bucks Wednesday, and then returns home Saturday for a non-conference doubleheader against Miles City.
Belgrade 18, Dillon 1
Dillon 000 01 - 1 4 4
Belgrade 444 6 x - 18 11 0
Macias, Hartman (3) and Vezma. Gavin Waters and Diego Casas.
DILLON - Tacket 1-2, Vezma 1-3, Konen 1-3, Macias 0-2, Lagunas 0-2, Hartman 0-2, Plavonic 0-2, Bartiome 0-2, Seradski 1-2.
BELGRADE (2-5) - Drew Dunning 2-3, Casas 0-2, Brody Jacksha 3-3 (3B), Dyson Kinnaman 0-2, Jayden Jacksha 1-2 (3B) Collin Delph 2-2, Sawyer Olson 1-4, Aidan Kulbeck 2-3 (2B), Keenan Kraft 0-3.
Belgrade 7, Dillon 2
Dillon 000 010 1 - 2 4 3
Belgrade 121 012 x - 7 10 0
Tacket, Seradski (6) and Vezma. Caleb Hoppe, Cale Livergood (7) and Diego Casas.
DILLON - Tacket 0-3, Vezma 0-3, Konen 0-3, Macias 1-3 (3B), Lagunas 1-3, Hartman 1-3 (2B), Plavonic 0-0, Bartiome 1-1, Seradski 0-1.
BELGRADE (3-5) - Drew Dunning 2-4, Casas 1-2, Brody Jacksha 1-4, Dyson Kinnaman 2-3 (2B), Wyatt Lambeth 1-2, Jayden Jacksha 0-1, Collin Delph 1-2, Sawyer Olson 1-2, Aidan Kulbeck 1-2, Wyatt Russell 0-1.