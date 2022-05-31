Following a loss on the road to the Butte Miners, Belgrade bounced back by winning 3 of 4 games over the weekend during a homestand.
The Bandits swept the Bitterroot Bucs 14-0 and 17-12 on Saturday before splitting with Billings Blue Jays on Sunday. Belgrade won the opener 7-2 before losing Game 2 9-8.
Gavin Waters and Caleb Hoppe combined to throw a 1-hitter in Game 1 against Bitterroot in a five-inning victory. Collin Delph finished 3 for 3 at the plate, while Lane Neill, Dyson Kinnaman, and Diego Casas each hit a double.
In Game 2, the Bandits scored eight runs in the bottom of the sixth to rally for the win. Kash Fike was 2 for 4 with a double and a triple.
The Bandits scored three runs in the second an four in the fourth en route to winning the opener against Billings. Aidan Kulbeck hit a triple in the victory.
In Game 2, Billings scored two runs in the top of the eighth to win the game in extra innings. Drew Dunning and Kulbeck hit doubles in a losing effort.
Neill had the hot bat against Butte on May 25, going 4 for 5 with four doubles, but the Miners won a slugfest 14-7.
Belgrade (12-9) returns to action Wednesday hosting Gallatin Valley in a Southern A doubleheader.
Butte 14, Belgrade 7
Belgrade 110 220 1 - 7 11 2
Butte 300 542 x - 14 14 1
Cale Livergood, Keenan Kraft (5), Aidan Kulbeck (5) and Diego Casas. Unknown, Rye Doherty (5) and Unknown.
BELGRADE (9-9) - Lane Neill 4-5 (4 2B), Kash Fike 2-4 (2B), Dyson Kinnaman 2-4, Jayden Jacksha 0-3, Brody Jacksha 0-2, Gavin Waters 0-4, Drew Dunning 0-3, Casas 0-3, Sawyer Olson 2-3.
BUTTE - Unknown 4-5 (2B, 3B), K Donaldson 1-2, Unknown 1-2, E Hart 2-4, A Lee 2-3, C Stajcar 1-4, Z Tierney 1-2 (2B), Unknown 0-0, Doherty 0-1, A Knott 1-2, E Lester 0-1, Unknown 0-3, E Cunningham 1-4.
Belgrade 14, Bitterroot 0
Bitterroot 000 0 0 - 0 1 2
Belgrade 202 2(10) - 14 12 0
Gabe Philbrick, Unknown (4) and jacob Roth. Gavin Waters, Caleb Hoppe (5) and Kash Fike.
BITTERROOT - Troy Larson 0-1,Roy Combs 0-2, Brodie Hinsdale 0-2, Scully 0-2, Roth 0-2, Braelon Bahm 1-2 (2B), Camden Blair 0-2, Connor Root 0-2, Trapper Oster 0-1.
BELGRADE (10-8) - Lane Neill 1-2 (2B), Fike 1-4, Dyson Kinnaman 2-2 (2B), Diego Casas 1-4 (2B), Aidan Kulbeck 2-3, Brody Jacksha 1-2, Drew Dunning 1-2, Collin Delph 3-3 Sawyer Olson 0-2.
Belgrade 17, Bitterroot 12
Bitterroot 006 600 0 - 12 11 4
Belgrade 102 428 x - 17 14 3
Troy Larson, Connor Root (3), Unknown (6) and Jacob Roth. Wyatt Russell, Caleb Hoppe (4), Dyson Kinnaman (5) and Kash Fike.
BITTERROOT - Larson 1-3, Root 2-2, Roy Combs 2-5, Brodie Hinsdale 2-4, Andrew Scully 0-4, Roth 1-5 (2B), Braelon Bahm 0-4, Gabe Philibrick 2-5, Unknown 0-2, Trapper Oster 1-1.
BELGRADE (11-8) - Lane Neill 2-3, Fike 2-4 (2B, 3B), Kinnaman 1-3, Diego Casas 1-3, Aidan Kulbeck 1-3, Brody Jacksha 2-3, Gavin Waters 0-2, Drew Dunning 1-5, Collin Delph 2-5, Sawyer Olson 2-5.
Belgrade 7, Billings 2
Billings 000 101 0 - 2 7 4
Belgrade 030 400 x - 7 8 4
Unknown, Unknown and R Denowh. Lane Neill, Cale Livergood and Diego Casas.
BILLINGS - P Fitch 1-4 (2B), P Waskow 1-3, E Chaney 0-4, Denowh 0-4, E Moore 3-4, H Solheim 0-3, A Pell 1-3, G Sitchman 0-3, R Fisher 1-3.
BELGRADE (12-8) - Neill 1-3, Dyson Kinnaman 2-4 (2B), Brody Jacksha 1-3, Gavin Waters 0-1, Casas 0-4, Aidan Kulbeck 1-2 (3B), Jayden Jacksha 0-2, Livergood 0-1, Drew Dunning 0-2, Collin Delph 1-3 (2B), Sawyer Olson 2-3.
Billings 9, Belgrade 8
Billings 000 106 02 - 9 8 0
Belgrade 001 015 01 - 8 7 4
A Pell, P Waskow (5) and R Fisher. Collin Delph, Jayden Jacksha (6) and Diego Casas.
BILLINGS - Waskow 1-5 (2B), C Wilson 0-4, P Fitch 1-3, E Chaney 1-1, H Solheim 0-1, R Denowh 0-2, Pell 0-2, C Jenkins 1-4, E Moore 1-2 (2B), Fisher 1-3, G Sitchman 2-4 (2 2B).
BELGRADE (12-9) - Lane Neill 0-2, Dyson Kinnaman 0-3, Casas 1-4, Aidan Kulbeck 2-3 (2B), Delph 1-5, Gavin Water 0-2, Brody Jacksha 1-3, Drew Dunning 2-2 (2B), Wyatt Russell 0-0, J. Jacksha 0-1, Sawyer Olson 0-3.