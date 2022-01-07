TaVeus Randle poured in a team-high 22 points Thursday night, but it wasn’t enough to lift Belgrade to victory.
The Panthers trailed by eight at halftime and were unable to rally in the second half in a 64-52 loss on the road against Great Falls. It was the Eastern AA opener for both teams.
“Kids played very hard but we just didn’t shoot the ball very well and we had some unforced errors,” Belgrade head coach Luke Powers said. “Wins in the double A east are tough, but they’re especially tough on the road.”
Randle scored nine points in the first half, while Kade Schlauch added five to help keep the Panthers within striking distance. Schlauch finished with 12 points.
Belgrade never found a way to contain Reed Harris, who tallied a game-high 23 points. He scored 13 in the first half to lead three Great Falls players in double figures.
Belgrade (2-2, 0-1 Eastern AA) returns to action Saturday hosting Great Falls CMR.
“We need to regroup tomorrow and defend our gym against CMR this Saturday. Should be a great game,” said Powers.
Manhattan rides early lead to victory
Manhattan never trailed Thursday en route to notching a league victory at home against Whitehall.
The Tigers wasted little time creating a double figure lead en route to defeating Whitehall 66-49 in a District 5B contest. Evan Douma lead three Manhattan players in double figures with 16 points.
“We started off great by jumping on Whitehall right away by taking a 16-0 lead in the first. Then we kind of got complacent and gave up some easy buckets late in the first and into the second (quarter),” Manhattan head coach Wes Kragt said. “Defensively we had two really good quarters and two bad. We will need to put together a complete game against a tough Three Forks team.”
Corban Johnson and Wyatt Jones also reached double figures for the Tigers with 14 and 11 points, respectively.
Lane Wagner and Brendan Wagner combined for 41 points for the Trojans.
Manhattan (6-1, 3-0) takes a four-game winning streak into another conference game Friday at Three Forks.
Girls
Manhattan holds off Trojans 36-22
Leading by just one point heading into the fourth quarter, Manhattan did not allow a point over the final eight minutes of play en route to defeating Whitehall in a District 5B clash.
The Tigers led 23-22 entering the final frame and then outscored Whitehall 13-0 to win the contest 36-22. Sophie Duffin scored five of her seven points in the fourth quarter to help seal the win.
“I thought the girls played pretty hard and had a good run in the fourth quarter,” Manhattan head coach Brad Ballantyne said. “It was pretty close and then we opened it up, so that was good.”
Adele Didriksen led Manhattan with nine points, while Gracie Millimen chipped in with five.
Maxine Hoagland and Lindsey Briggs each scored nine points to lead the Trojans.
The Tigers (4-3, 2-1) travel to Three Forks for another conference game Friday.
Boys
Great Falls 64, Belgrade 52
Belgrade 9 13 14 16 - 52
Great Falls 15 15 13 21 - 64
BELGRADE (2-2) - Jarom Rogers 2 1-2 5, Ta’Veus Randle 8 4-9 22, Austin Spangler 1 1-2 3, Asher Feddes 2 0-0 4, Wyatt Russell 1 4-5 6, Colter Duneman 0 0-0 0, Kade Schlauch 5 0-0 12, Sage Smart 0 0-0 0, Jayden Whitman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 10-18 52.
GREAT FALLS (4-1) - Ashton Platt 0 1-2 1, Cale Gundlach 1 1-2 3, Garrett Stone 5 3-7 16, Garrett Nelson 2 6-6 11, Rafe Longin 2 0-0 5, E. Brown 0 0-0 0, Reed Harris 6 8-12 23, Keaton Stuckman 0 0-0 0, Ryan Krahe 2 1-2 5. Totals: 16 20-31 64.
3-point goals: Bel 4 (Randle 2, Schlauch 2), GF 6 (Stone 2, Harris 2, Nelson 1, Longin 1).
Manhattan 66, Whitehall 49
Whitehall 9 16 6 18 - 49
Manhattan 20 21 18 7 - 66
WHITEHALL (1-5) - Chance Grimes 0 0-0 0, Brendan Wagner 6 4-4 20, Parker Wagner 1 1-2 4, Gavin French 0 0-0 0, Mike Diefenderfer 2 0-0 4, Blake Becker 0 0-0 0, Karsen McMillan 0 0-0 0, Lane Wagner 5 8-10 21, Bridger Becker 0 0-0 0, Ashton Pachelon 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 13-16 49.
MANHATTAN (6-1) - David Bates 1 0-0 2, Callin Fenno 1 0-0 3, Weston Fenno 0 0-0 0, Jadon Pierce 4 1-2 9, Michael Swan 1 0-0 2, Evan Douma 6 4-7 16, Corban Johnson 7 0-0 14, Wyatt Jones 4 0-1 11, Markus Fenno 3 0-0 7, Blaise Harned 1 0-0 2, Payden Cantalupo 0 0-0 0. Totals: 28 5-10 66.
3-point goals: White 8 (B. Wagner 4, L. Wagner 3, P. Wagner 1), Man 5 (Jones 3, C. Fenno 1, M. Fenno 1).
Girls
Manhattan 36, Whitehall 22
Whitehall 3 11 8 0 - 22
Manhattan 10 7 6 13 - 36
WHITEHALL (0-6) - Hiope Nieskins 0 0-0 0, Charity Nieskens 0 2-6 2, Lindsey Briggs 3 2-2 9, Kaycee Murphy 0 0-0 0, Julia Joagland 0 0-0 0, Lainey Ellison 0 0-0 0, Maxine Hoagland 3 3-4 9, Kari Ellison 1 0-0 2, Haley Briggs 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 7-12 22.
MANHATTAN (4-3) - Adele Didriksen 4 1-4 9, Miah Fenno 2 0-2 4, Camdyn Holgate 1 0-0 3, Sophie Duffin 3 1-2 7, Esther Halverson 2 0-0 4, Gracie Millimen 2 14-5, Haley Halvorsen 1 2-3 4, Ella Halverson 0 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Pavik 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 5-15 36.
3-point goals: White 1 (L. Briggs), Man 1 (Holgate).