Following a couple of close defeats to begin the season, Belgrade struggled to find its offense Tuesday in a non-conference loss at Helena High.
The Panthers did not make a field goal in the first quarter and trailed 23-7 at halftime en route to a 50-22 non-conference loss to the Bengals.
Belgrade head coach Erin Nolte summed up the team’s offensive woes in three words.
“Couldn’t score tonight,” she said.
The Panthers were held to single digits in each quarter and lost by double digits for the first time to start the season.
McKenna Morris led the team with nine points, while Leila Mamangun added seven.
Belgrade (0-3) returns to action Jan. 6 hosting Great Falls.
Tigers split league games heading into break
Led by the effort of Gracie Millimen, Manhattan split a pair of District 5B contests heading into the holiday break. The Tigers bounced back from a 50-23 defeat to Jefferson on Monday to rout Townsend 43-12 Tuesday.
Millimen led the team with six points against Jefferson and then scored a career high 22 the next day against the Bulldogs.
Manhattan (3-3, 1-1 District 5B) is back in action Jan. 6 hosting Whitehall.
Three Forks falls to Panthers
Jayden Woodland scored a game-high 17 points Tuesday, but it wasn’t enough to lift Three Forks to a conference victory against Jefferson.
The Panthers built a 48-26 lead after three quarters en route to a 68-41 District 5B win. Brynna Wolf led the charge for Jefferson with 17 points.
Three Forks (2-4, 1-2 District 5B) returns to action Jan. 7 hosting Manhattan.
Helena 50, Belgrade 22
Belgrade 1 6 6 9 - 22
Helena 13 10 12 15 - 50
BELGRADE (0-3) - Olivia Wegner 0 1-4 1, Grace Garvert 0 0-0 0, McKenna Morris 4 0-3 9, Naomi Reanier 2 1-2 3, Abbie Morin 0 0-2 0, Khloey Robinson 0 0-2 0, Leila Mamangun 2 1-2 7, Riley McMahon 0 1-2 1, Randi Widdicombe 0 0-0 0, Kylee Campbell 0 1-2 1, Madi Simon 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 5-19 22.
HELENA - Malosee E. 2 0-0 5, Avery K. 3 1-4 8, Ashley K. 0 0-0 0, Emma S. 2 0-1 4, Kylee G. 0 0-0 0, Alex B. 5 1-2 12, Logan T. 1 2-2 4, Madi T. 1 2-2 4, Kim F. 5 4-6 14, Lauren H. 0 1-1 1. Totals: 19 9-15 50.
3-point goals: Bel 3 (Mamangun 2, Morris 1), Hel 3 (Malosee 1, Avery 1, Alex 1).
Jefferson 50, Manhattan 23
Manhattan 4 5 7 7 - 23
Jefferson 6 16 13 15 - 50
MANHATTAN (1-3) - Adele Didriksen 2 1-2 5, Miah Fenno 1 3-6 5, Camdyn Holgate 0 1-2 1, Ryen Gipe 0 0-0 0, Sophie Duffin 0 0-0 0, Esther Halverson 1 0-0 2, Gracie Millimen 2 2-6 6, Haley Halvorsen 0 0-0 0, Ella Halverson 2 0-0 4, Kaitlyn Pavlik 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 7-16 23.
JEFFERSON (5-0) - Emma McCauley 1 1-1 3, Dakota Edmiston 0 0-0 0, Rachel VanBlaricom 3 0-0 6, Austie May 1 0-0 2, Mackenzie Layng 4 2-2 11, Brynna Wolfe 4 0-0 10, Arera Faler 2 2-2 6, Izzy Morris 3 0-0 6, Cia Stuber 0 0-2 6, Jessie Herris 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 5-5 50.
3-point goals: Man 0, Jeff 5 (Wolfe 2, Stuber 2, Layng 1).
Manhattan 43, Townsend 12
Townsend 4 2 4 2 - 12
Manhattan 10 8 14 11 - 43
TOWNSEND (0-6) - Ella Beggar 2 2-5 7, Emily Bird 0 1-2 1, Kennedy Vogl 0 1-2 1, Bailey Taves 0 0-0 0, Kailey Knaub 0 0-0 0, Cassidy Flynn 1 2-4 4, Montana Hedstrom 0 0-0 0, Kady Clark 0 0-1 0, Jacklyn Steele 0 0-0 0. Totals: 3 6-14 12.
MANHATTAN (3-3) - Adele Didriksen 0 2-4 2, Miah Fenno 1 1-1 3, Camdyn Holgate 3 0-2 7, Ryen Gipe 0 0-0 0, Sophie Duffin 1 0-3 2, Esther Halverson 1 1-2 3, Gracie Millimen 10 2-2 22, Haley Halversen 0 0-0 0, Ella Halverson 2 0-0 4, Kaitlyn Pavlik 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 6-14 43.
3-point goals: Tow 0, Man 1 (Holgate).
Jefferson 68, Three Forks 41
Three Forks 8 9 9 15 - 41
Jefferson 15 18 15 20 - 68
THREE FORKS (2-4) - Tanaya Hauser 1 3-4 5, Addison Pestel 0 0-0 0, Lily Jones 2 0-1 5, Jayden Woodland 4 8-15 17, Briana Warren 1 1-1 3, Brielle Davis 0 0-0 0, Jasymn Murphy 2 1-6 5, Fallon Page 2 0-0 6. Totals: 12 13-27 41.
JEFFERSON (6-0) - Emma McCauley 2 1-2 5, Dakota Edmisten 2 0-0 4, Rachel VanBlaricom 8 0-0 17, Austie May 1 0-0 2, Mackenzie Layng 2 0-0 5, Brynna Wolfe 6 0-0 16, Arie Fisher 3 1-2 7, Izzy Morris 0 0-0 0, Cia Stuber 3 1-2 10, Jessie Harris 0 2-2 2. Totals: 27 5-8 68.
3-point goals: TF 4 (Page 2, Jones 1, Woodland 1), Jeff 9 (Wolfe 4, Stuber 3, VanBlaricom 1, Layng 1).