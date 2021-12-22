With four games in a five day-span, Manhattan head coach Wes Kragt knew his team would face a tough challenge heading into Christmas break.
Despite some weary legs the Tigers managed to win three of those games, including a 41-26 non-conference game against Deer Lodge Monday and then a 54-30 District 5B victory against Townsend Tuesday.
“That was the best game we have played all year,” Kragt said of Tuesday’s win. “Have to give my kids a shoutout for their effort tonight, we just out-worked Townsend on both ends of the floor. To hold a team like that to 30 points was just a great defensive game.”
Townsend (4-1, 1-1 District 5B) had entered the contest unbeaten, but was outscored 34-15 in the first half en route to losing by 24. Trey Hoveland led the Bulldogs with nine points.
Manhattan was led by Jadon Pierce, who scored a game-high 17 points. Evan Douma and Wyatt Jones also reached double figures with 13 and 11 points, respectively.
On Monday Manhattan built a 19-13 first half lead en route to defeating the Wardens. While the offense struggled a bit, Kragt was thrilled with the defensive effort.
“We played solid defense throughout the game. That’s what won it for us,” he said. “I was able to get all my kids in but we looked tired tonight. We didn’t shoot the ball very well at all.”
Jones was the only Tiger to reach double figures with 10 points, while Corban Johnson had eight.
Manhattan (5-1, 2-0 District 5B) returns to action Jan. 6 hosting Whitehall in a league game.
Three Forks improves to 6-0 with rout
Led by four players in double figures, Three Forks closed out the December portion of its schedule with a 74-46 District 5B rout of Jefferson Tuesday.
The Wolves led 22-4 after the first quarter and continued to extend the lead from there. Finn Tesoro led the charge with a game-high 18 points, including three 3-pointers.
Austin Allen, Owen Long and Jacob Buchignani also reached double figures with 13, 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Three Forks (6-0, 3-0 District 5B) returns to action Jan. 7 hosting Manhattan in another conference game.
Manhattan 41, Deer Lodge 26
Manhattan 13 6 17 5 - 41
Deer Lodge 5 8 8 5 - 26
MANHATTAN (4-1) - David Bates 0 3-5 3, Callin Fenno 1 0-0 3, Weston Fenno 0 2-3 2, Jadon Pierce 2 1-2 5, Michael Swan 0 0-1 0, Evan Douma 2 0-0 4, Corban Johnson 4 0-0 8, Wyatt Jones 5 0-1 10, Markus Feno 3 0-0 6, Blaise Harned 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 6-12 41.
DEER LODGE - Liam Bossert 1 1-2 3, Logan Nicholson 5 0-0 10, Landon Freeman 0 0-0 0, Ryland Long 3 0-0 8, Riley Rennfield 0 0-0 0, Ripley Ford 0 0-0 0, Eli Hathaway 2 1-1 5. Totals: 11 2-3 26.
3-point goals: Man 1 (C. Fenno), DL 2 (Long 2).
Manhattan 54, Townsend 30
Townsend 8 7 10 5 - 30
Manhattan 18 16 6 14 - 54
TOWNSEND (5-1) - Trey Hoveland 3 2-2 9, Colton Noyes 0 0-0 0, Ryan Racht 2 3-6 7, Camden Ferguson 2 2-2 7, Gavin Vandenacre 12-2 4, Braden Racht 0 3-4 3, Seth McDaid 0 0-0 0, Tizer Sangray 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 12-16 30.
MANHATTAN (4-1) - David Bates 0 0-0 0, Callin Fenno 0 0-0 0, Weston Fenno 0 0-0 0, Jadon Pierce 6 0-2 17, Michael Swan 1 0-0 2, Evan Douma 5 3-5 13, Corban Johnson 1 2-4 4, Wyatt Jones 4 2-2 11, Markus Fenno 3 0-0 7, Blaise Harned 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 7-13 54.
3-point goals: Tow 2 (Hoveland 1, Ferguson 1), Man 7 (Pierce 5, Jones 1, M. Fenno 1).
Three Forks 74, Jefferson 46
Three Forks 22 17 29 6 - 74
Jefferson 4 12 16 12 - 46
THREE FORKS (6-0) - Austin Allen 5 2-4 13, Jacob Buchignani 4 0-0 10, Owen Long 4 1-7 11, Walker Page 0 0-0 0, Shane Williams 4 1-5 9, Finn Tesoro 7 1-1 18, Collin Stone 0 0-0 0, Rylan Koch 1 0-0 2, Michael O’Dell 4 1-1 9, Cory Potts 0 0-0 0, Caleb VanVleet 0 0-1 0, Dylan Swenson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 30 6-19 74.
JEFFERSON (2-3) - Tyler Harrington 3 2-4 9, Tom Meyer 0 0-0 0, Zach Zody 1 0-1 2, Luke Oxarart 0 2-2 2, Mike Emter 0 0-0 0, Trent McMaster 2 0-0 4, Luke Eckmann 1 3-5 5, Jake Genger 1 0-0 2, Dalton Noble 1 2-3 4, Hyrum Parke 2 0-2 4, Wade Rykal 7 0-2 14. Totals: 18 9-19 46.
3-point goals: TF 8 (Tesoro 3, Buchignani 2, Long 2, Allen 1), Jeff 1 (Harriington).