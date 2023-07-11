11U Belgrade Bandits

The Belgrade Bandits 11U baseball team won the Montana 11U State Championship this past weekend in Bozeman.

The Belgrade Bandits 11U baseball team posted a 6-1 record over the weekend en route to winning the Montana 11U state championship in Bozeman.

With the victory team advanced to the 2023 Cal Ripken Northwest Regional Tournament, which will be held July 19-23 in Eugene, Ore.

