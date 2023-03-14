A little over a year after baseball became a sanctioned sport by the Montana High School Association, the inaugural 2023 season featuring 21 teams is about to commence.
Among the first-year programs is Belgrade, which began practice March 6. While there’s plenty of excitement regarding the high school’s newest team, Mother Nature hasn’t made things easy in the early going.
There is still more than a foot of snow covering Medina Field where the Panthers will play their home games as well as on their practice fields in Lions Park. Thus, the team has yet to have an outdoor practice with the season opener scheduled for March 21 at East Helena.
“It’s been a lot of indoor practices obviously. We’ve just been trying to speed them up as much as we can in a gym. Unfortunately, Mother Nature dealt us a bad card this year,” Belgrade head coach Joel Barnett said. “We’re doing everything we can with it. I think that our practice plans have still been good, I think there we’re still speeding kids up and we’re still getting better every day.”
A handful of players showed up at Medina Field Monday afternoon in an attempt to try and clear some of the snow. The effort was abandoned in less than a half hour and Barnett pointed out a hole he had dug in the snow to show the depth.
“Just pray for sunshine,” he said, standing in the first base dugout. “Pray for warm weather and sunshine.”
While indoor practices aren’t ideal, there’s not much the team can do and they may not set foot on an actual diamond until Tuesday’s opener.
“There’s been other sports that have done that,” said Barnett. “I know the softball team a few years ago they didn’t have anything outdoors until their first game, so that’s just part of living in Montana and that’s just part of the business. We’re getting better and we’re doing what we can.”
The coaching staff kept 36 players following try-outs and 17 made the varsity squad. Barnett said that a majority of the team is comprised of players who also compete for the Belgrade Bandits’ American Legion program.
“That senior class, there’s a bunch of great leaders in there,” he said. “We’re really deep. We have a lot of arms. I’m looking forward to this year for that reason.”
The pitching rotation has already been determined with senior Collin Delph serving as the team’s ace, followed by Keenan Kraft, Gage Banks and Sawyer Olson. Ryas Olson and brothers Brody and Jayden Jacksha are also expected to be contributors on the mound.
The Panthers will not have the services of senior Caleb Hoppe, however. He suffered a UCL (ulnar collateral ligament) injury and will miss the season after having Tommy John Surgery.
The rest of the team’s positions are still a work in progress, but Barnett did note the performance thus far of senior Diego Casas at catcher.
“Our outfield’s very deep as well, very talented,” he added. “We have a lot of speed out there. I’m very excited about that with the base running and everything, and our infield play as well, we’re deep.”
With every program starting from the ground up, it’s a level playing field heading into the season. But that doesn’t mean expectations aren’t high for Belgrade.
“I want to see us have a true culture, a culture that’s built on respect and a team first attitude,” said Barnett. “And I want to see us flying around … I want to see us be competitive, I don’t want to see us give away any games. We’re never going to roll over.”
Following the team’s season opener, the Panthers are scheduled to host Dillon March 23. However, it’s unlikely that the snow will have melted by then.
“We’re just getting real creative,” said Barnett. “There’s a possibility that we might use another town’s park. It seems like everywhere is dry except for Bozeman and Belgrade.”
While nothing has been finalized, Belgrade Activities Director Toby Robinson has been working on an alternative.
“Planning on playing our March games in Livingston if snow doesn’t melt,” he said.
The Panthers are scheduled to host Columbus on March 28. But that’s the only other home game prior to April.