A little over a year after baseball became a sanctioned sport by the Montana High School Association, the inaugural 2023 season featuring 21 teams is about to commence.

Among the first-year programs is Belgrade, which began practice March 6. While there’s plenty of excitement regarding the high school’s newest team, Mother Nature hasn’t made things easy in the early going.

Dugout

Snow is pictured from the first base dugout Monday afternoon at Medina Field.
Brody Jacksha

Belgrade senior Brody Jacksha dives across home plate to score a run for the Belgrade Bandits American Legion team last year.

