Led by a pair of tournament champions, Belgrade earned a fourth place finish over the weekend at the annual CMR Holiday Classic in Great Falls.
Nolan Brown and Carter Schmidt won titles, while Mason Gutenberger earned a runner up finish. Overall, the boys had six wrestlers place.
“Excited for everybody. We competed pretty well. We took fourth overall out of the guys,” Belgrade head coach Bryce Weatherston said. “We’re losing to Great Falls and Great Falls CMR off the pure fact that it’s their tournament, they’re hosting this tournament, and they have 40 kids registered compared to our 11. We were just shy of 15 points (first place), while missing Colten Gutenberger, who’s ranked first for us.
“Obviously no excuses, but puts us in a spot to see where would could land towards the end of the year.”
Colten Gutenberger, a senior, is the No. 1 ranked wrestler at 126 pounds in Class AA. While he did not compete in Great Falls, Weatherston expects him back after the holiday break.
Billings West won the team title with a score of 211.5, while Great Falls was second with 196.5 points. Great Falls CMR was third with 182.5 and Belgrade fourth with 180.5.
Brown went 4-0 on the weekend en route to winning the 113-pound title. The sophomore defeated Zach Morse, of Billings West, by a 13-9 decision in the championship match.
“One of his two losses on the year last year was to the kid he wrestled in the finals and so that was a good redemption match for him,” said Weatherston. “Zach Morse was a undefeated state champion last year at Nolan’s weight class, so that was his first high school loss that we gave him on Saturday afternoon.”
Schmidt, a defending state champion, was equally impressive, going 6-0 en route to winning the 138-pound title. The senior pinned four of his opponents and defeated Cut Bank’s Alex Wahl by technical fall in the championship match.
“He wrestled phenomenal even in situations where things might not have went his way through matches,” said Weatherston. “He just found a way to push through them like he does. He wrestled great.”
Like Schmidt, Mason Gutenberger went unbeaten en route to winning a state title last year. But he finished 4-1 after losing to Billings West’s Keyan Hernandez in the 120-pound final.
“Mason’s a very solid wrestler, Keyan’s a very solid wrestler, the outcome of that match came down to a few scrambles that didn’t go in our favor,” said Weatherston. “Real close wrestling the whole way through.”
Hernandez is a two-time state champion who has yet to lose a match in high school. As a junior he’s already signed with the University of Iowa, and Weatherston credited Gutenberger for not shying away from wrestling a top-notch opponent.
“There’s so many kids that run away from high level competition,” Weatherston said. “For us, we try to chase those and it’s a disservice to the kids, especially if they want to wrestle outside of high school. If you’re not challenging yourself in the state of Montana you’re not going to succeed outside of it.”
Belgrade’s other placers at the tournament were Cody Westlake (4th, 103), Logan Linn (5th, 160), and Ben Rodgers (6th, 205).
Three Forks had four wrestlers place en route to finishing 14th in the team standings with 109 points. Levi Wagner took third at 138 after going 5-1 on the weekend. His lone loss was to Schmidt in the semifinals.
The Wolves’ other placers were Cole Rogers (4th, 120), Jacob Murphy (5th, 103), and Mathias Hogue (6th, 126).
Manhattan, which competed with just three wrestlers, finished with 6 team points. Cooper Smith was the lone Tiger to notch a win, posting a second round fall at 132 pounds.
Lindsley earns runner up finish for BHS girls
KyLee Lindsley was the lone Belgrade wrestler to place for the girls. The sophomore earned a runner up finish at 185 pounds.
Lindsley finished 3-1 at the tournament and avenged a loss from earlier in the season by defeating Ronan’s Tirza TwoTeeth by major decision in the semifinals. She then lost by third period fall to Billings Skyview’s Kassidee Savaria in the finals.
“She’s a two-time undefeated high school state champion going into her senior year,” noted Weatherston. “KyLee wrestled her tough, it didn’t go our way, but there’s just a lot to work on and that goes for everyone.”