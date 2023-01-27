Facing the No. 1 ranked team in Class AA on the road Thursday night, Belgrade scored just one field goal in the first quarter and never recovered in a league loss.
Billings West outscored the Panthers 36-16 in the first half en route to a 71-30 Eastern AA victory. It was the seventh straight loss for Belgrade.
“Tough night against the best team in the state in Billings West,” Belgrade head coach Luke Powers said. “They competed hard on both ends and we got to see what it's like to play one of the best teams in AA tonight.”
All 11 of Billings West’s players scored in the contest led by Mitchell Fogelsong, who tallied a game-high 13. Teagan Balfanz and Cooper Tyson finished with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
The Bears (9-1, 6-1 Eastern AA) connected on nine 3’s with Balfanz drilling three. Two of those came during a 21-point second quarter.
Belgrade was led by Daniel Marinko, who finished with nine points. The junior was 7 of 9 from the free throw line.
Tre’Vion Randle added eight points, while Rylan McCollim chipped in with six.
The Panthers (1-10, 0-7 Eastern AA) are back in action Tuesday hosting Bozeman.
“We'll continue to try and improve each day. One step at a time,” said Powers.
Belgrade girls slow game down, but Bears prevail
Hosting the No. 1 team in Class AA, Belgrade head coach Erin Nolte hoped to slow down the pace to give her team a chance Thursday night. The strategy worked, but shots weren’t falling.
Olivia Wegner connected on a 3 for the Panthers’ only points of the first quarter, and then Leila Mamangun made a field goal in the second. Billings West took advantage of Belgrade’s shooting woes to build a 24-5 halftime lead en route to a 50-29 Eastern AA victory.
Still, Nolte was pleased with the team’s effort against Class AA’s No. 1 ranked team.
“We were able to slow the game down offensively and despite good looks, the shots just wouldn't fall in the first half. But we held them to 25, which is an accomplishment,” she said. “Holding this team to 50 points for the whole game shows our grit and our will to fight. We keep learning and the end of the season will be fun.”
Kourteny Grossman scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Bears. She was the lone player to reach double figures.
Wegner led the Panthers with eight points, while Hayli Milliron had six.
“We put up a good fight against the best team in the state,” said Nolte. “A team that on average is 6-foot against our 5-8 average.”
Belgrade (1-11, 0-8 Eastern AA), which has lost nine consecutive games, returns to action Thursday hosting Gallatin.
Boys
Billings West 71, Belgrade 30
Belgrade 2 14 5 9 - 30
West 15 21 20 15 - 71
BELGRADE (1-10) - Jackson McCloud 0 0-0 0, Braden Clyde 0 2-2 2, Tre’Vion Randle 4 0-0 8, Nick Gawarkiewicz 0 0-0 0, Wilson Goodhue 0 0-0 0, Isaac Stock 0 0-0 0, Lino Barron 0 0-0 0, Easton Erickson 1 0-1 2, Sam Kilwein 0 0-0 0, Kade Schlauch 1 0-0 3, Rylan McCollim 1 4-4 6, Daniel Marinko 1 7-9 9. Totals: 8 10-14 30.
BILLINGS WEST (9-1) - Cooper Tyson 4 1-1 10, AJ Moser 3 2-2 9, Teagan Balfanz 4 0-0 11, Billy Carlson 3 2-3 8, Ben Erbacher 1 0-0 2, Mitchell Fogelsong 4 4-6 13, Drew McDowell 1 0-0 2, Shaydon Randall 3 0-0 8, Hunter Saks 1 0-0 2, Braden Zimmer 0 2-2 2, Cohen Groener 1 2-2 4. Totals: 25 12-18 71.
3-point goals: Bel 1 (Schlauch), BW 9 (Balfan 3, Moser 2, Randall 2, Ty-son 1).
Girls
Billings West 50, Belgrade 29
West 9 15 15 11 - 50
Belgrade 3 2 10 14 - 29
BILLINGS WEST (8-1) - Layla Baumann 3 1-4 7, Kourtney Grossman 9 0-220, Maria Ackerman 1 0-0 2, Halle Haber 3 0-4 6, Elle Stock 2 0-0 5, Brooklyn Pierce 0 2-2 2, Sydney Pierce 4 0-0 8, Megan Voegele 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 3-12 50.
BELGRADE (1-11) - Kylee Campbell 1 0-0 3, Olivia Wegner 3 0-3 8, Isabelle Blossom 0 0-0 0, Madi Simon 2 0-0 4, Abby Weber 0 0-0 0, Sarah Gilliahn 0 1-2 1, Abbie Morin1 0-0 2, Khloey Robinson 0 0-0 0, Leila Mamangun 2 0-1 5, Hayli Milliron 3 0-2 6. Totals: 12 1-7 29.
3-point goals: BW 3 (Grossman 2, Stock 1), Bel 4 (Wegner 2, Campbell 1, Mamangun 1).