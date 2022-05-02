...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT
TO MIDNIGHT MDT TUESDAY NIGHT FOR ELEVATIONS ABOVE 6000 FEET...
* WHAT...Snow expected, mainly for elevations above 6000 feet. Total
snow accumulations of 2-4 inches at the passes along the
Montana-Idaho border, with higher amounts at higher elevations.
* WHERE...Beaverhead, Gallatin and Madison Counties.
* WHEN...From Midnight tonight to Midnight MDT Tuesday Night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening
commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A heavy band of snowfall may pivot through
the area late tonight and early Tuesday. This band of snowfall
could bring heavy snow to the valley floors.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road
Report website.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
&&
Belgrade’s track teams each placed eighth Saturday at the eight-team Skor Dekam Invitational at Vigilante Stadium in Helena. The boys finished with 32 points, while the girls had 8.
Helena Capital’s boys won with 110 points, while Gallatin was second with 78. Helena’s girls won with 139 points and Bozeman was second 115.
Evan Major had Belgrade’s top finishes on the day. The senior placed second in the 200 with a season best time of 23.10 and was third in the 100 (11.40).
Aidan McGoldrick placed fourth in pole vault (12-06) and Zach Cramer was fourth in high jump (5-10). Cramer was also sixth in long jump (19-11.50).
Brodie Tirrell added a fifth place finish in the 3,200 with a personal best time of 10:38.12, while Ryan Simon was sixth in shot put (45-06).
The 4x100 relay, featuring Jonathan Foster, Gage Ruddick, Cramer and Major, was sixth in 45.04.
On the girls’ side, Jordan Cassidy recorded a time of 13.22 en route to finishing third in the 100. The team’s only other placers were Hannah Giese, who set a personal best in the 3,200 (6th, 5:38.02), and Taylor Simon in shot put (6th, 33-09.50).
Belgrade returns to action May 7 hosting Billings Skyview in a dual.