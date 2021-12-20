Led by a trio of tournament champions, Belgrade’s wrestling teams each placed fourth Saturday at the Great Falls CMR Holiday Classic.
The boys team boasted a pair of winners and runner up en route to tallying 148.5 points. Billings West won with a score of 231.5, while Billings Senior (209.5) and Great Falls (154.5) rounded out the top three.
Mason Gutenberger and Carter Schmidt won titles for the Panthers at 120 and 126, respectively. Both went 5-0 during the tournament with three pins.
Colton Gutenberger finished as the runner up at 113 after posting a 4-1 record with three pins. Belgrade’s other placer was Nolan Brown, who finished sixth at 103 with a 3-2 record.
Mason Gutenberger pinned Billings Senior’s Daylon Forshee in just 32 seconds in the championship match, while Schmidt pinned Great Falls’ Gavin Cotton at the 2:35 mark.
Colton Gutenberger lost by tech fall, 16-0, to Billings West’s Keyan Hernandez in the finals.
Three Forks, which finished with 64 points, had three wrestlers place. Cole Rogers and Brayden Linville were sixth at 103 and 113, respectively, while Chase Kirkland placed seventh at 126.
Linville reached the semifinals before losing a close match to Colton Gutenberger, 8-6. It was the first loss in more than a year for the junior, who went unbeaten a year ago en route to winning the Class B-C championship at 103.
Linville finished with a 4-2 record, while Rogers pinned his first two opponents before losing in the semifinals. He finished with a 2-2 record after losing to Brown in the consolation semifinals.
Manhattan also competed in the tournament, but did not score with just three athletes participating.
Belgrade’s girls finished with 95 points led by the effort of Norah Larsen, who won the championship in the heavyweight division. She pinned both of her opponents en route to the title, including Billings West’s Marika Bonner at the 3:04 mark of the finals.
Earning a runner up finish for the Panthers was Chi Guishi at 152. She advanced to the finals with a first round pin in the semifinals, and then lost by fall to Billings Senior’s Kendal Tucker in 42 seconds in the championship.
Belgrade’s other two placers were Dakota Carter-Oshoa and Kylee Lindsley, who placed fourth and sixth, respectively, at 170. Carter-Oshoa reached the semifinals en route to finishing with a 3-2 record.
The lone competitor for Manhattan was Payton Johnson, who earned a first round pin. But she lost in the quarterfinals en route to finishing with a 1-2 record.
Billings Senior won the team title with 209.5 points, while Billings Skyview and Glacier rounded out the top three with 127 and 114, respectively. Manhattan finished with four points.
Belgrade is back in action Tuesday with an Eastern AA dual at Billings West. The team will then host Billings Senior Jan. 4.
All three local teams will compete in Bozeman’s annual invitational Jan. 7-8.
CMR Holiday Classic
(Dec. 17-18, Great Falls)
Boys Results
Team scores: Billings West 231.5, Billings Senior 209.5, Great Falls 154.5, Belgrade 148.5, Glasgow 136, Helena Capital 132, Laurel 128.5, Havre 126, Bozeman 120, Lewistown 119, Simms 118, Miles City 117, Cut Bank 109, Billings Skyview 108.5, Great Falls CMR 99, Ronan 90, Columbia Falls 89, Jefferson 84, Kalispell Glacier 81.5, Dillon 75.5, Whitehall 74, Thompson Falls-Noxon 70.5, Missoula Big Sky 67, Anaconda 65, Three Forks 64, Colstrip 63, Bozeman Gallatin 63, Browning 58, Circle 57, Hamilton 57, Livinsgton-Big Timber 56, Chinook 54, Cascade 53, Choteau 47.5, Poplar 47, Butte JV 46, Townsend 44, Fairfield 43, Missoula Sentinel 43, Conrad 41, Missoual Hellgate 36, Malta 34.5, Harlem 33, Kalispell Flathead JV 32, White Sulphur Springs 32, Wolf Point 31, Whitefish 26, Shelby 22, Valier 21, Helena 18, Newport 18, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 15, Forsyth 13, East Helena 7, Butte Central 4.
103: Zach Morse, West; Elijah Nose, Laurel; Nate Blodnick, Anaconda; Nolan Brown, Belgrade; Tristan Vladic, Senior; Cole Rogers, Three Forks; Cashton Spolar, Helena Capital; Eli Frisino, Bozeman.
113: Keyan Hernandez, West; Colton Gutenberger, Belgrade; Ridge Cote, Ronan; Logan Younkin, Great Falls CMR; Leo Anderson, Jefferson; Brayden Linville, Three Forks; Logan VanDyke, Conrad; Payne Reilly, Forsyth.
120: Mason Gutenberger, Belgrade; Daylon Forshee, Senior; Jase Van Pelt, West; Hunter Barnes, Dillon; Steven Schubarth, Simms; Gage Clothier, Great Falls; Isaac Beardsley, Miles City: Samuel Elliott, Great Falls.
126: Carter Schmidt, Belgrade; Gavin Cotton, Great Falls; Demetrios Saliaris, Senior; Kale Baumann, Great Falls; Dayne Sullivan, Simms; Jack Montoya, Bozeman; Chase Kirkland, Three Forks; Hunter Rahn, Capital.
132: Idren Peak, Senior; Tugg Taylor, Circle; Ashton Ulschak, Laurel; Kason Olson, Lewistown; Hunter Ketchem, Skyview; Alex Wahl, Cut Bank; Miguel Ramos, Fairfield; Gage McGillvray, Livingston-Big Timber.
138: Carson DesRosier, Capital; Justin Windauer, Columbia Falls; Jesse Aarness, West; Jalen Vladic, Senior; Talen Barrington, Skyview; Tommy Sawyer, Anaconda; Quentin Campos, Browning; Bryson Bartelson, Circle.
145: Israel Moreno, Big Sky; Trae Thilmony, Thompson Falls; Irish Furthmyre, Great Falls; Roper Mycke, Conrad; Currey Brown, Miles City; John Armstrong, Jefferson; Timmy Rodriguez, Senior; Tristian Stygles, Havre.
152: Avery Allen, Bozeman; Danyk Jacobsen, Livingston-Big Timber; Calvin Carroll, Great Falls CMR; Owen Younger, Laurel; Dylan Block, Great Falls; Eli Ratliff, Thompson Falls; Mason Donaldson, Glasgow; Riley Richtmyer, Townsend.
160: Drake Rhodes, West; Zach Valdez, Colstrip; Devon Nesbitt, Glasgow; Wyatt Elam, Lewistown; Miles Hoerauf, Whitehall; Ty Curry, Cut Bank; Felix Peterson, Gallatin; Shane Reishus, Thompson Falls.
170: Paolo Salminen, Skyview; Orion Thivierge, Havre; Shawn Miller, Senior; Tyler Schoen, Chinook; Camden Johnson, Laurel; Royce Conklin, Glacier; AJ Lafurge, Great Falls CMR; Easton DeJong, Miles City.
182: Austin Vanek, Cut Bank; Chris Carcia, West; Kale VanCampen, Havre; Camryn Mears, Malta; Connor Sawyer, Cascade; Kristopher Musick, Sentinel; Cole Younger, Laurel; Kaleb Kirklin, Helena.
205: Kyler Hallock, Glasgow; Brendan Lockart, Great Falls; Dillen Barrington, Skyview; Brendyn Whiteman, Browning; Mason Garfield, Wolf Point; Charlie Desmarias, Senior; Carter Morgan, Choteau; Randy Tommerup, Havre.
285: Talon Marsh, Capital; Gabe Walker, Miles City; Caden Crowell, Cascade; Wyatt Dunbar, Chinook; Jacob Berger, Poplar; Leo Scafani, Whitehall; Max Morency, Ronan; Hudson Weins, Bozeman.
Girls
Team scores: Billings Senior 209.5, Billings Skyview 127, Kalispell Glacier 114, Belgrade 95, Poplar 69, Butte 64, Billings West 58, Ronan 57, Miles City 56, Havre 48, Missoula Big Sky 48, Bozeman 46, Cut Bank 44, Cascade 43, Great Falls 36, Anaconda 32, Dillon 30, Bozeman Gallatin 29, Livingston-Big Timber 24, East Helena 23, Browning 21, Missoula Hellgate 18, Choteau 8, Chinook 7, Valier 7, Manhattan 4, Thompson Falls-Noxon 1.
103: Angelina Escarcega, Poplar; Rebecca Birdwell, Lewistown; Harley Wade, Simms; Saellah Hugs, Ronan; Brooke Yeadon, Glacier; Grace Buck, Chinook.
113: Kaylin Taylor, Great Falls; Gracelyn Hanson, Senior; Mayse Fox, Miles City: Aydin Gonzalez, Butte; Cora Pesanti, Anaconda; Faya Holland, Dillon.
120: Lily Grismer, Cascade; Brynn Brower, Skyview; Emily Pedron, Glacier; Jersey Berg, Senior; Isabel Hansen, Skyview; Alainna Willhite, Big Sky.
126: Hania Halverson, Flathead; Lili Schubarth, Simms; Cheynne Daigneau, Senior; Shalynn Pedersen, Glasgow; Bella Hernandez, West; Lucia Schalpfer, Big Sky.
132: Evija Cagle, Skyview; Maleigha Fuzesy, Havre; Kaitlyn Thorn, Bozeman; Maddy Ward, Hamilton; Jessalyn Hewitt, Glacier; Ariana Ellison, Miles City.
138: Mariah Wahl, Cut Bank; Jessica Gubler, Livingston-Big Timber; Makenzee Neal, West; Maria Matosich, Gallatin; Avery Bailly, Skyview; Joli Beston, Wolf Point.
145: Precious Keiser, Poplar; Madisyn Frazier, Glacier; Gracy Jones, Senior; Jasmine Cartwright, Glacier; Morgan Fiest, Simms; Gena Pannell, Bozeman.
152: Kendal Tucker, Senior; Chi Gushi, Belgrade; Natalka Rolfson, Senior; Dakota Petersen, East Helena; Lidia D’Hooge, Lewistown; Emilie Williams, Anaconda.
170: Cabry Taylor, White Sulphur Springs; Hayla Hoffman, Butte; Rylee Kogolshak, Senior; Dakota Carter-Oshoa, Belgrade; Abi Dyba, Miles City.
205: Kassidee Savaria, Skyview; Clara Laird, Havre; Tirza Two-Teeth, Ronan; Maisen Pillers, Newport; Skye Smith, Cascade; Celia Jaeger, Senior.
285: Norah Larson, Belgrade; Marika Bonner, West; Haylee Fetters, Cut Bank; Paishance Haller, Glacier; Cayana Adams, Poplar.