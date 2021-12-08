With the entire starting lineup back, and a wealth of talent within the program, second-year Belgrade head coach Luke Powers has reason to be optimistic.
The majority of the team competed in more than 60 games over the summer and were dedicated to attending summer camps and open gyms. Thus, Powers feels the Panthers will improve on a 2-13 campaign from a year ago in the Eastern AA conference.
“We’re super improved not just because we have everyone back but because our skills are a little bit better,” he said. “And on top of that my relationship with all of them has gotten stronger now. We’re excited for the opportunity to compete.”
Among the returners are seniors Ta’Veus Randle and Wyatt Russell, who each earned honorable mention all-conference honors last year. Randle led the team in scoring with 16.4 points per game, while Russell ranked second with 11.0.
Belgrade boasts seven seniors overall with Zach Cramer, Colter Duneman, Sage Smart, Austin Spangler, and Jaden Whitman rounding out the class.
“Zachary is super athletic. Colter is just a phenomenal in your face real quick defender,” said Powers. “And then you look at our two bigger guys in seniors Jaden Whitman and Sage Smart, both played quality minutes.”
The varsity is rounded out by juniors Asher Feddes, Jarom Rogers and Kade Schlauch. The 6-foot-5 Schlauch averaged 6.7 points and 4.9 rebounds last year.
“We bring back basically 99.9 percent of our scoring,” said Powers. “I lost Tyler Gordon and Hunter (Simon) last year as our two seniors, but their playing time was limited. So we’re excited. We should be a nice competitive team.”
Powers also noted the potential Daniel Marinko, a 6-foot-2 sophomore on the junior varsity.
“He’s going to be a really, really good basketball player,” he said. “Same with (sophomores) Gavin Gilham and AJ Fish. All those guys have some size.”
Spangler and Feddes were all-conference football players this past season, and Powers noted they bring a level of toughness the team has been lacking since moving up to AA in 2019.
“Our athletes are getting better. A forward defender who got all-conference linebacker and then a junior All-State linebacker in Asher Feddes,” he said. “We appreciate that because it makes our basketball program tougher.”
While Belgrade returns plenty of experience, Powers said it might not be the same starting five from a year ago as the level of competition and intensity has increased at practice.
“We return all five starters, but the program’s gotten so competitive I don’t even know if the starting lineup will be the same and we return everyone,” he said. “All of a sudden we have depth. I think we can play 10 and that doesn’t mean they’re all going to play equal minutes, but I think we can go 10 deep and by okay.”
While Bozeman appears to be the front-runner in the Eastern AA after returning a veteran team, Powers feels the rest of the conference will be a dogfight.
“They return everyone like we return everyone,” he said. “We were real tight with (Great Falls) CMR by the end of the year. We played Billings Senior tough. All those programs lost people and we bring everyone back.”
Belgrade tips off the season Dec. 14 hosting Missoula Big Sky.
Belgrade girls to rely on veteran leadership
While three players from last year’s varsity are gone, Belgrade returns a veteran team heading into the 2021-22 campaign.
The Panthers are looking to improve on last year’s one-win season. The lone victory, which came against Gallatin, snapped a 68-game losing streak against Class AA competition that dated back to 1990.
Thus, a more experienced and confident team returns this winter.
“It definitely gives us some confidence,” second-year Belgrade head coach Erin Nolte said of the win. “But we played a lot of double A teams this summer and we beat some teams and we definitely competed. Just over the summer we’ve been competitive for sure because that’s the kind of talent we’re going to play against.”
The Panthers return three starters, including Naomi Reanier. The senior led the team a year ago with 9.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per game en route to earning honorable mention all-conference honors in the Eastern AA.
Reanier made huge strides as the team’s primary post player, and Nolte noted her improvement continued over the offseason.
“She is still making big strides. She’s worked on her game and she played a lot of summer ball,” Nolte said. “She’s worked really hard at improving her outside game, her defense, her intensity and strength on the inside. So there’s going to be no doubt that she’s definitely going to play with heart in the double A this year.”
The team’s other four seniors are Grace Garvert, Riley McMahon, Sarah Riley Morris, and Randi Widdicombe. Garvert ranked second on the team with 6.3 ppg a year ago.
“Tons of good leadership,” Nolte said of the seniors. “They put a lot of time in over the summer, so they’ve gotten a lot better for sure. They’ve spent a lot of time playing together and they’re very focused this year, so that’s something we definitely haven’t seen in the past. These guys are focused and ready to go.”
Also returning to the varsity are juniors McKenna Morris and Olivia Wegner, while junior Khloey Robinson and sophomore Lelia Mamangun saw action in a handful of varsity games last year.
Nolte touted the shooting of Mamangun.
“She put a ton of time in this summer,” Nolte said. “So she’s a huge contributor on offense.”
Robinson is expected to help the Panthers in the paint along with Sarah Riley Morris.
“She’ll help us on the inside rebounding,” said Nolte. “I think we got some good contributors.”
New to the varsity is junior Abbie Morin, a guard who was on JV a year ago.
“We call her the magician. She just is in the right spot all the time to rebound and she’s about five-two,” said Nolte. “Faster than any kid I’ve probably ever watched play the game. We plan to play a lot of high intensity basketball and she’s going to get a lot of steals for us.”
With veterans leading the way and much of last year’s squad returning, Nolte feels the team’s strength will be their familiarity and intensity on the court.
“I don’t think I could pinpoint one person and say that’s the person who is going to be our leader. It’s going to be 10 kids, it’s going to be intense, and it’s going to be a lot of support and positivity,” Nolte said. “That’s kind of what we’re focusing on this year is us together, being positive and encouraging each other.”
Belgrade tips off the season Dec. 14 at Missoula Big Sky.