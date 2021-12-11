The inaugural season for Belgrade’s swim teams got off to a great start Friday at a small meet in Butte.
The boys placed second among four teams with a score of 97 points at the Butte YMCA 25Y Pool, while the girls were fifth among five teams with 28 points.
“It was a small meet but a good first one for our small team,” Belgrade head coach Caty Flikkema said. “Our girls team only has five girls on it.”
While small in numbers the girls boast plenty of talent led by Brianne Flikkema, who is the coach’s daughter. The freshman won the 100-meter breaststroke (1:18.49) and was second in the 200 intermediate medley (2:34.17).
The 200 freestyle relay added a seventh place finish (2:42.39), while Jaci Toews was fifth in the 100 backstroke (1:45.07) to account for the rest of the team scoring for the Panthers.
On the boys side, Kody Jensen won the 200 IM with a time of 2:29.98. The sophomore also placed second in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:08.01.
Troy Kendall posted a runner up finish in 100 breaststroke (1:13.19) and was third in 200 freestyle (2:12.13), while Christopher Neff was third in 100 freestyle (1:10.76). Neff was also fifth in 100 backstroke (1:32.60).
Mario Vanni and Brodie Tirrell were fifth and sixth in the 100 freestyle, respectively, with times of 1:27.49 and 1:34.05 to also earn team points.
“Swim competition is new for a lot of these athletes so to see them getting out there and giving these races their all was fun,” coach Flikkema said. “Having a meet makes the work we do in practice start to click and they start to understand why I ask them to do certain things. Also, meets are where the team starts to gel as a team and they stuck together cheered for each other and watched each other’s races.”
Helena Capital won on the boys side with a score of 115. Butte and Helena were third and fourth, respectively, with 81 and 50 points.
Helena’s girls easily won with 131 points, while Butte (76), Helena Capital (73), and East Helena (38) followed.
Belgrade returns to action Dec. 17 with a two-day meet in Great Falls. The team will then have a three week break before competing at a meet in Bozeman Jan. 7
