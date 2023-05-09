After building a four-run lead early on Monday at 3 Legends Stadium in Butte, Belgrade held off a furious rally by Butte High to clinch a berth to next week’s state tournament.
With a 12-10 East Division victory, the Panthers improved to 11-1 overall and 7-1 in league play. Having swept the regular season series, Belgrade controls its own destiny for earning the No. 1 seed with three games remaining, including two conference games.
“If we handle our business the rest of the week there’s a good chance we win the conference,” Panthers head coach Joel Barnett said.
Belgrade was coming off its first loss of the season Friday against Sidney. The Panthers led 3-0 going into the bottom of the fifth before Sidney rallied with five runs en route to a 5-3 victory.
“That was such a tough game because you got to drive seven hours over there,” said Barnett. “Varsity played first, so they had to get off the bus and play. We didn’t really play our way. We know we’re better than that.”
Diego Casas belted his second home run of the season and Brody Jacksha had a double in the contest. But the Eagles capitalized on four singles, three walks and an error to take the lead in the fifth.
Despite the loss, the first-ever for the program, Barnett feels it might have been just what the team needed.
“I do think it was kind of a blessing in disguise to lose a game and see what it’s like to bounce back,” he said. “And our guys did a great job of bouncing back today.”
The Panthers never trailed against Butte after taking a 3-0 lead in the first. The Bulldogs did tie the score at 5-5 in the third, but Belgrade countered with three in the fourth and four in the sixth.
Of its 10 runs, Butte (9-2, 7-2 East Division) had just three that were earned. The Panthers committed seven errors including three runs came on one of those while two more crossed the plate on another error following a dropped third strike.
“The kid who struck out ended up on third,” said Barnett. “But it was awesome to watch them kind of bite down and get out of those big innings and kind of minimize situations.”
Collin Delph started on the mound and picked up the win after allowing just four hits and striking out nine in five-plus innings of work. While nine runs were scored while he was pitching only two were earned.
“Collin Delph threw amazing again and our offense was amazing again,” said Barnett. “We weren’t really locked in defensively. We had a few errors that really cost us.”
Belgrade returns to action Tuesday hosting Lone Peak and then travels to Butte Central Wednesday to complete the conference schedule. The team wraps up the regular season Friday hosting East Helena.
“It’s been awesome because we’ve played so many games in the last week and a half and we still have more games this week,” Barnett said of the busy stretch of games. “We’ve only really got two practices, and so to watch them stay locked in and still win ball games, it’s been awesome to see.”
Sidney 5, Belgrade 3
Belgrade 102 000 0 - 3 9 2
Sidney 000 050 x - 5 8 0
Sawyer Olson, Jayden Jacksha (5) and Diego Casas. R Hanson and M Kindopp.
BUTTE (9-2) - Sean Ossello 0-2, K Donaldson 1-4, A Knott 0-2, C Stajcar 1-4 (2B), Z Tierney 3-3, Z O’Connell 0-2, M Armstrong 0-2, E Cunningham 1-3, Hansen 1-1, Trudgeon 0-1, Dunmire 0-1, A Jorgenson 0-4.