Baseball

After building a four-run lead early on Monday at 3 Legends Stadium in Butte, Belgrade held off a furious rally by Butte High to clinch a berth to next week’s state tournament.

With a 12-10 East Division victory, the Panthers improved to 11-1 overall and 7-1 in league play. Having swept the regular season series, Belgrade controls its own destiny for earning the No. 1 seed with three games remaining, including two conference games.

Tags

Recommended for you