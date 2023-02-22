...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 to 40 below
zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
Belgrade junior Lino Barron (23) dribbles the ball Wednesday during a conference game against Billings Senior in the Belgrade Special Events Center.
Competing without its starting point guard Wednesday night, Belgrade came out flat and never recovered in a lopsided loss in the Belgrade Special Events Center.
Led by a game-high 21 points from Mackey Burckley, Billings Senior led wire-to-wire in a 55-23 Eastern AA rout. The Broncs led 18-3 after the first quarter and cruised from there after connecting on seven 3’s and boasting nine players who scored.
“We just made a ton of mistakes,” Belgrade head coach Luke Powers said. “I thought we were sleeping early in the game, seemed really flat. No excuses, but we had some sick kids out there. But if you’re out the floor you’ve got to be giving 100 percent and it just literally felt like we were on our heels all game rather than attacking.”
Junior guard Braden Clyde competed despite not feeling well and senior point guard Tre’Vion Randle, who leads the team in scoring with 11 points per game, did not play due to a rules violation.
“That’s just an internal rule thing there,” said Powers. “Nothing big, but we had rules and we followed them there, so he had to sit one game. He helps us so much and he’ll be back on Friday.”
Randle is the team’s spark plug offensively and without him in the lineup the Panthers struggled against Billings Senior’s full court pressure and 2-3 zone. Belgrade scored just nine points in the first half and was held to its lowest point total of the season.
“We talk about pressure and attacking,” Powers said. “We attack pressure with ball movement and being aggressive with it and then attacking the rim, kicking inside-out, and tonight we were just flat-footed and stopped and held the ball. Didn’t board like we’re capable of … A million things we can work on.”
Kade Schlauch led the Panthers with seven points, while Rylan McCollim and Daniel Marinko each had six.
The Broncs’ Zak Woog joined Burckley in double figures with 17 points and the sophomore buried three 3-pointers.
Belgrade (3-14, 2-11 Eastern AA) wraps up the regular season Friday hosting Billings West on senior-parent night. The Eastern AA Divisional begins March 2 in Great Falls.
“We got practice tomorrow, we got a game Friday and practice leading up to divisional,” said Powers. “So we still have a little bit of time to shore it up and I’m confident we can play better.”