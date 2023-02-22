Competing without its starting point guard Wednesday night, Belgrade came out flat and never recovered in a lopsided loss in the Belgrade Special Events Center.

Led by a game-high 21 points from Mackey Burckley, Billings Senior led wire-to-wire in a 55-23 Eastern AA rout. The Broncs led 18-3 after the first quarter and cruised from there after connecting on seven 3’s and boasting nine players who scored.

Rylan McCollim

Belgrade’s Rylan McCollim, right, and Billings Senior’s Jaiden Turner battle for a rebound Wednesday in the Belgrade Special Events Center.

