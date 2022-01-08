While the end result was a 10-point loss, Belgrade head coach Erin Nolte was encouraged the effort Saturday in Great Falls.
Seven players reached the scoring column, led by two in doubles figures, in a 61-51 Eastern AA defeat to Great Falls CMR. It was a season high point total for the Panthers’ offense.
Belgrade trailed just 14-12 after the first quarter and 27-21 at halftime. While the Rustlers stretched the lead to double figures heading into the fourth quarter, the Panthers rallied to make things interesting.
“Grace (Garvert) hit two big threes in the fourth to get us within six,” Nolte said. “Girls are starting to contribute. They fought till the last second. We are getting better.”
Garvert finished with three 3’s en route to scoring 12 points. Naomi Reanier led Belgrade with 13 points and eight rebounds, while Olivia Wegner added nine points and 10 boards.
Great Falls CMR was led by Lauren Lindseth, who tallied a game-high 22 points.
The Panthers (0-5, 0-2 Eastern AA) return to action Tuesday hosting Missoula Hellgate.
