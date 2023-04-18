Nearly a month after the team was slated to play its first home game of the season, Belgrade finally stepped onto Medina Field Monday night.

The Panthers hosted Butte High in the program’s first-ever home game, and Collin Delph set the tone on mound tossing a 3-hitter and striking out 10 in a 9-4 Eastern Division victory.

Gage Banks

Belgrade’s Gage Banks takes a cut at a pitch Monday against Butte High at Medina Field.
Brody Jacksha

Belgrade’s Brody Jacksha dives beats the tag by Butte High catcher Tyler Duffy en route to scoring a run Monday at Medina Field.

