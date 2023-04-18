Nearly a month after the team was slated to play its first home game of the season, Belgrade finally stepped onto Medina Field Monday night.
The Panthers hosted Butte High in the program’s first-ever home game, and Collin Delph set the tone on mound tossing a 3-hitter and striking out 10 in a 9-4 Eastern Division victory.
“Collin Delph set a tone right away,” Belgrade head coach Joel Barnett said. “He really filled up the strike zone and his pace is something so special that I want all of our pitchers to really pay attention to because he works so fast he doesn’t give anyone any time to think. That’s what we need out of our whole staff.”
After players, coaches and community members spent much of Sunday preparing the field for play — there was still snow in front of the backstop — fans filled the bleachers for the historic contest.
Yes, the Panthers had already played three games. But this was the program’s first-ever in front of the hometown crowd.
“I think it was huge just having the stands filled and feels good to be back in the hometown and have that win,” Delph, who improved to 3-0 on the mound, said. “I think we really feed off our own energy, but it’s definitely huge when we have those fans. We have a great community here in Belgrade and it’s just a culture that we thrive off of.”
Barnett noted that it was a “special” night for the program.
“The support from the community was awesome,” he said. “I knew these guys were really going to be locked in just the way that they practiced and they prepared. I was very excited to see what we had tonight.”
Delph retired the first nine batters he faced before giving up a leadoff walk to Sean Ossello in the fourth. The senior went on to allow just three hits and one run in six innings of work.
Delph wasted little time between pitches and often kept Butte’s batters on their heels.
“That’s always what we thrive off of in Belgrade is that pace on the mound,” said Delph. “Don’t give them time to think, fill up the zone, and defense made plays behind me. So that was great, I loved it.”
Meanwhile, Belgrade (4-0, 4-0 East Division) took a 1-0 lead in the second after Delph drew a lead off walk, advanced to third on a single by Cameron Ueland and then scored after stealing home.
The Panthers took control of the contest an inning later with a five-run burst. Butte pitcher Ethan Cunningham gave up three consecutive singles before hitting Delph with a pitch to bring in the second run of the game.
The Panthers added three more singles and four runs en route to taking a 6-0 lead. Cunningham allowed seven hits, walked a pair of batters and struck out four in three innings of work.
“Our at-bats were phenomenal tonight because Cunningham is a good arm,” said Barnett. “We were on time with him right away and I think we had really good swings off of him.”
Belgrade threatened to end the game via the 10-run rule in the fifth, stretching the lead to 8-0. But Butte (2-1, 2-1 East Division) finished strong, putting up four runs over the final two innings including three in the seventh.
“That last inning we gave up too many walks for our liking,” said Barnett. “But outside of that it was a great performance by our guys.”
The Panthers finished with 13 hits led by Ueland, who was 4 for 4 with three RBIs.
Belgrade is back in action Friday hosting Butte Central.
Belgrade 9, Butte 4
Butte 000 001 3 - 4 4 0
Belgrade 015 021 x - 9 13 0
Collin Delph, Brody Jacksha (7), Sawyer Olson (7) and Diego Casas. Ethan Cunningham, Zack O’Connell (4), Gavin Trudgeon (6) and Tyler Duffy.
BUTTE (2-1) - Sean Ossello 0-3, Cayde Stajcar 1-4, A Knott 2-3, Trudgeon 0-1, Zack Tierney 0-2, Cunningham 0-3, Trey Hansen 0-3, Alex Jorgenson 0-2, Derek Dunmire 0-2, Kevin Donaldson 1-2.
BELGRADE (4-0) - Casas 1-4, Jayden Jacksha 1-3, B. Jacksha 2-4 (3B), Delph 0-2, Cameron Ueland 4-4, Gideon Green 0-3, Gage Banks 1-3, Ryas Olson 2-2, S. Olson 2-3 (2B).