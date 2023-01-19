Although three starters were out of the lineup, Belgrade cruised to a dual victory Thursday in the Belgrade Special Events Center.

The Panthers won six matches by fall, and another by technical fall, en route to a 59-18 non-conference victory against Park County. They did so without seniors John Nevin (182) and Colton Gutenberger (126) and sophomore Nolan Brown (113).

Scott Richards

Park County’s Trae DeSaveur, right, throws Belgrade’s Scott Richards to the mat Thursday in the 132-pound match in the Belgrade Special Events Center.

