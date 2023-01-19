Although three starters were out of the lineup, Belgrade cruised to a dual victory Thursday in the Belgrade Special Events Center.
The Panthers won six matches by fall, and another by technical fall, en route to a 59-18 non-conference victory against Park County. They did so without seniors John Nevin (182) and Colton Gutenberger (126) and sophomore Nolan Brown (113).
While a dominant performance, Belgrade head coach Bryce Weatherston pointed out that the Rangers were missing a handful of starters as well.
“Everybody’s stepping up and wrestling tough. Obviously, we miss those guys,” he said. “Even Park, that was a very not realistic lineup for them. We’re dealing with injuries, they’re dealing with a ton of injuries. They’re actually a really solid team with a great coaching staff that has been plagued with injury after injury.”
Weatherston added that while Nevin is out for the rest of the season, Brown and Gutenberger are expected to be back for the Eastern AA Divisional in two weeks.
In their absence Belgrade easily defeated the Rangers after notching pins at 113, 120, 126, 152, 160 and 285. Carter Schmidt won by technical fall at 145 against Colter Fleming. It was only match of the night that went the distance, but Weatherston noted his standout senior used the match to work on some things.
“There was numerous times he could have finished the match earlier,” he said. “Just trying to push the pace and break a sweat, and get some time on the mat.”
Hunter Rowan had one of the more exciting matches of the night at 152. After nearly being pinned by Holden Bankert in the first period, the senior turned the table in the second and won by fall at the 3:25 mark.
Destiny Taylor had a similar experience for the girls, bouncing back from a near fall against Samantha Stanbary to win by second period fall at 126 pounds.
“Honestly, Belgrade hasn’t been known to overcome some of those,” said Weatherston. “It’s something we’ve been trying to emphasize for the past three years, so for them to have some fight and finish through, hats off to them. I’m proud of them for finishing those matches.”
Belgrade, which improved to 8-2 in duals, returns to action Saturday at the Class AA Duals in Great Falls and then travels to Bozeman for a conference dual Tuesday.
“Always stuff to work on,” Weatherston said of the final two weeks of the regular season. “We’re wrestling tough, and the coaching staff is doing phenomenal things and just embracing every step of the journey this year. We’re just trying to put the best wrestlers out there as we possibly can.”
Belgrade 59, Park 18
103 – Chase Kinnaman, Bel, won by forfeit. 113 – Cody Westlake, Bel, pin Bailee Shepardson. 120 – Blake Eatman, Bel, pin Tyler Allamong, :22. 126 – Mason Gutenberger, Bel, pin Oscar Toulouse, 1:26. 132 – Trae DeSaveur, Park, pin Scott Richards, 1:28. 138 – Christian Lingenfelter, Bel, won by forfeit. 145 – Carter Schmidt, Bel, tech fall Colter Fleming, 17-2. 152 – Hunter Rowan, Bel, pin Holden Bankert, 3:25. 160 – Logan Linn, Bel, pin Taw Seeman, 1:53. 170 – Tucker Shepardson, Park, pin Wallace Baldwin, 1:41. 182 – Charlie Seeman, Park, pin Noah Gentry, :23. 205 – Mason Zimmer, Bel, won by forfeit. 285 – Ben Rodgers, Bel, pin Valon Easterbrooks, :44.