Bandits

The Belgrade Bandits lost both games of a non-conference doubleheader Saturday in Billings.

The Billings Cardinals won the opener 4-3 on a walkoff single by Zach Stewart and then built an eight-run lead in Game 2 en route to an 8-2 victory.

Belgrade (1-5) never trailed in the opener until the final play of the game. Kade Vatsndal led off the bottom of the seventh with a double and then following a ground out by Brady Randall, Jakob Wilcox and Ryan Pilcher were intentionally walked to load the bases.

Jaron Pinter popped up for the second out, but Stewart singled to center to drive in the winning run.

It spoiled a strong effort on the mound by Wyatt Russell, who allowed nine hits and struck out two in a complete game effort.

Kash Fike led the Bandits offensively, going 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs.

In Game 2 the Cardinals scored four runs in both the second and third innings to take a comfortable lead. Keenan Mailoux, Stewart and Randle each had two hits, while Nathan Swandal and Vatsndal combined to throw a 2-hitter.

Jayden Jacksha and Fike had the Bandits’ two hits.

Belgrade is back in action Saturday at Lewistown.

Billings 4, Belgrade 3

Belgrade                   002 001 0  -  3  4  0

Billings                      000 111 1  -  4  9  1

Wyatt Russell and Kash Fike. Colter Wilson, Keenan Mailoux (6) and Jaron Pinter.

BELGRADE (1-4) - Drew Dunning 2-3 (2 2B), Fike 2-3 (2B), Brody Jacksha 0-2, Wyatt Lambeth 0-3, Dyson Kinnaman 0-3, Aidan Kulbeck 0-3, Jayden Jacksha 0-3, Collin Delph 0-3, Diego Casas 0-3.

BILLINGS - Cody Collis 1-4, Teyshawn Johnson 0-2, Kade Vatsndal 1-4 (2B), Nathan Swandal 1-2 (2B), Brady Randall 0-1, Unknown 0-2, Jakob Wilcox 1-1, Ryan Pilcher 0-3, Pinter 2-3, Z Stewart 2-4, Mason Brosseau 1-3.

Billings 8, Belgrade 2

Belgrade                    000 101  -  2   2   3

Billings                       044 00x  -  8  10  3

Keenan Kraft, Cale Livergood (3) and Kash Fike. Nathan Swandal, Kade Vatsndal (6) and Nolan Berkram.

BELGRADE (1-5) - Drew Dunning 0-2, Fike 1-3, Brody Jacksha 0-3, Jayden Jacksha 1-3, Collin Delph 0-3, Diego Casas 0-2, Wyatt Russell 0-2, Dyson Kinnaman 0-2, Aidan Kulbeck 0-2.

BILLINGS - Cody Collins 0-2, Colter Wilson 1-3, Jakob Wilcox 1-4, Carson Steinmetz 0-3, Nolan Berkram 1-3, Keenan Mailoux 2-3 (2B), Zach Stewart 2-2, Brady Randall 2-3, Chase Wise 1-3.

