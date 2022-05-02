...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
MIDNIGHT MDT TUESDAY NIGHT FOR ELEVATIONS ABOVE 6000 FEET...
* WHAT...Snow expected, mainly for elevations above 6000 feet. Total
snow accumulations of 2-4 inches at the passes along the
Montana-Idaho border, with higher amounts at higher elevations.
* WHERE...Beaverhead, Gallatin and Madison Counties.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to midnight MDT Tuesday Night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A heavy band of snowfall may pivot through
the area late tonight and early Tuesday. This band of snowfall
could bring heavy snow to the valley floors.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road
Report website.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
The Belgrade Bandits lost both games of a non-conference doubleheader Saturday in Billings.
The Billings Cardinals won the opener 4-3 on a walkoff single by Zach Stewart and then built an eight-run lead in Game 2 en route to an 8-2 victory.
Belgrade (1-5) never trailed in the opener until the final play of the game. Kade Vatsndal led off the bottom of the seventh with a double and then following a ground out by Brady Randall, Jakob Wilcox and Ryan Pilcher were intentionally walked to load the bases.
Jaron Pinter popped up for the second out, but Stewart singled to center to drive in the winning run.
It spoiled a strong effort on the mound by Wyatt Russell, who allowed nine hits and struck out two in a complete game effort.
Kash Fike led the Bandits offensively, going 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs.
In Game 2 the Cardinals scored four runs in both the second and third innings to take a comfortable lead. Keenan Mailoux, Stewart and Randle each had two hits, while Nathan Swandal and Vatsndal combined to throw a 2-hitter.
Jayden Jacksha and Fike had the Bandits’ two hits.
Belgrade is back in action Saturday at Lewistown.
Billings 4, Belgrade 3
Belgrade 002 001 0 - 3 4 0
Billings 000 111 1 - 4 9 1
Wyatt Russell and Kash Fike. Colter Wilson, Keenan Mailoux (6) and Jaron Pinter.