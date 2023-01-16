Despite not competing with its full arsenal over the weekend, Belgrade still earned a sixth place finish at the Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic in Missoula.
The Panthers, with just nine wrestlers, had three finalists en route to tallying 134 points. Flathead won the two-day tournament with a score of 233, while Billings West was second with 217.5.
Belgrade head coach Bryce Weatherston noted the team was shorthanded due to injuries, but praised the wrestlers who were able to compete.
“I’m proud of the guys, I’m proud of the coaching staff,” he said. “It seems like everything is coming together at the end of the season as long as we can just stay healthy in this last little bit. Everybody’s wrestling tough and we just need some luck on our side keeping everybody healthy.”
Carter Schmidt improved to 23-0 on the season after finishing 5-0 with four wins by fall. The senior defeated Josh Neiwert of Mead (Idaho) by major decision, 13-5, in the championship match.
Schmidt hasn’t lost since his sophomore season and has signed to wrestle collegiately at North Dakota State.
“It’s no secret with his success. He puts in more time than anyone I know,” said Weatherston. “Outside of high school no one puts in more work than he does, so he’s reaping the benefits as he should.”
Belgrade’s other two finalists were brothers Mason and Colten Gutenberger at 120 and 126. Mason finished 3-1 and lost just his second match of the season against Keyan Hernandez of Billings West. The two have met three times this season with Hernandez winning twice.
“It’s just such a high level match (between the two),” Weatherston said. “Every time we wrestle one of us are making adjustments and they just made the better adjustments this weekend. Once again, looking forward to another battle there.”
Colten finished 4-1 with three wins by fall. He did not wrestle in the finals, however, after he “got dinged up a little bit,” said Weatherston.
“Colten Gutenberger wrestled phenomenal,” Weatherston added. “He’s a little outsized, he’s not cutting any weight this year, he’s a little outsized. But what he lacks for weight he makes up with heart … without a doubt in my mind, he would have won that tournament.”
Cody Westlake finished third at 103 after going 6-1, while Logan Linn was fifth at 152. Linn finished 3-2 with two wins by fall.
“Even though he’s (Linn) not sitting there in the finals, he’s just micro-adjustments from being in those finals matches,” said Weatherston. “So he’s right there.”
Lindsley wins title at girls’ invite
For the second consecutive tournament Belgrade’s KyLee Lindsley stood atop the podium. Lindsley won the 165-pound championship at the Hellgate Girls Wrestling Tournament to lead the team to a 13th place finish.
The Panthers finished with 50 points, while Butte won the team title with a score of 166.5. Kalispell Flathead was second with 164 points.
“I didn’t get to watch the majority of the girls, but talking to (girls head) coach (Derry) McClain they all have been wrestling better and better every week,” said Weatherston. “Ran into some hammers, but that’s why we do this. That’s why we didn’t try to stick anywhere local in Bozeman and tried to get some new matches against people we haven’t seen.”
Lindsley had a dominant weekend after moving down to her true weight class. The sophomore had been wrestling up at 185.
“Kylee, unfortunately, didn’t really have anyone to test her too much,” said Weatherston. “But this is her first tournament that she actually is wrestling her weight class, which is 165. There’s a big jump from 185 to 165.”
Two Wolves place at Choteau Classic
While much of Three Forks’ varsity competing in an out-of-state tournament, a contingent other wrestlers participated in the Choteau Classic over the weekend.
The Wolves placed 15th with 59 points, while Manhattan was 26th with four. Jefferson won the team title with a score of 224.5 and Cut Bank was second with 193.
Three Forks was led by Gabe Hungerford, who placed third at 145. He finished 4-1 in the tournament with three wins by fall, including the consolation match against Whitehall’s Wesley Biggers.
The team’s only other placer was Mathias Hogue at 126. He went 5-2 en route to finishing fourth at 126, but did not compete in the consolation match due to injury.
Three Forks’ other six wrestlers each won at least one match. Carson Lattimore and Vincent Diaz finished 2-2 at 160 and 170, respectively.
For Manhattan, Cooper Smith scored the team’s four points at 132 with a second round pin of Cascade’s Bridger Lewis. None of the team’s other three wrestlers won a match, but Tigers head coach Patrick Hutchins noted their improvement from a mixer on Thursday to Day 2 of the tournament on Saturday.
“I think they all got progressively better from Thursday to Friday to Saturday,” he said. “They are all so inexperienced that they are still struggling with small, costly mistakes. It is tough to make big improvements when you can’t wrestle full matches.
“They each have some very specific things that they need to do to get better, and we will continue to work on those things throughout the remainder of the season. Our team emphasis is always on the divisional tournament, so we are looking to peak in February. Everything before that is training.”
For the girls, Payton Johnson placed sixth, although Hutchins noted she was forced to forfeit both of her matches in the consolation bracket do to a medical reason.
“We are going to do our best to have her as healthy as possible for divisionals,” he said.
With two weeks remaining in the regular season, Manhattan added two new wrestlers in Lukas Goodman (145) and Calvin Stanley (145). The duo are expected to make their season debut Thursday at a mixer in Three Forks and then compete in the Class B/C Duals over the weekend in Townsend.