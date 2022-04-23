Despite athletes being limited in events, Belgrade still earned runner up finish Thursday in the six-team Belgrade Meet.
With a larger meet the following day, athletes only competed in one or two events. Still, the Panthers tallied 128 points and finished just 6.5 points behind Harlowton/Ryegate.
Belgrade won five events led by distance runners Sam Nash and Brandon Clingan. Nash set a personal best en route to winning the 800 with a time of 2:09.40, while Clingan set a personal best in the 3,200 in 10:42.20.
Brodie Tirrell was second in the 800 (2:12.55) as was Garrett Walker in the 3,200 (10:56.34). Rodney Schmidt added a third place finish in the 1,600 (5:26.34).
Belgrade’s other individual winners on the day were Troy Kendall in the 300 hurdles (44.95) and Aidan McGoldrick in pole vault (12-06). The Panthers also won the 4x100 relay (45.25) with Simon Payne, Gage Ruddick, Brady Terry and Evan Major running legs.
Friday, Belgrade placed 10th with 20 points at the Harry ‘Swede’ Dahlberg Invitational in Butte. All 16 Class AA programs competed in the meet with Glacier winning with 100 points and Gallatin taking second with 74.
Belgrade’s top placers were Major and McGoldrick. Major earned a runner up finish in the 200 with a time of 23.65, while McGoldrick cleared 12-feet, 6-inches to place second in pole vault.
Zach Cramer added a fifth place finish in long jump (20-10) and tied for sixth in high jump (5-10). Belgrade’s other placer was Nash, who took fifth in the 3,200 (10:01.49).