A short-handed Belgrade squad lost a pair of games to begin the second half of the conference schedule over the weekend.
The Panthers struggled after the first quarter Thursday in 62-35 home defeat against Great Falls, and then were outscored 46-28 in the second half Saturday en route to a 75-60 Eastern AA loss on the road to Great Falls CMR.
Starting forward Sage Smart was injured in the first quarter against Great Falls and was forced to leave the game. The senior did not play against Great Falls CMR.
Junior Asher Feddes left Saturday’s game in the first quarter with what head coach Luke Powers believes is a strained bicep tendon.
“He was in immense pain so I have a feeling it’s worse than a strain,” Powers added. “Jaden Whitman and Daniel Marinko filled in admirably. But Sage and Asher really are two great role players for us. Especially when it comes to our interior defense.”
Thursday’s contest was knotted at 10 after the first quarter, but Great Falls took a 30-23 lead into halftime. Then the Bison outscored Belgrade 32-12 in the second half.
“Outside of the first few minutes of the game we really struggled to get the ball in the basket,” said Powers. “Our interior defense and boarding on the inside continues to be a weakness that we must improve upon to qualify for the state tournament.”
Ta’Veus Randle led the Panthers with 12 points, while Kade Schlauch had 10.
The Panthers got off to a strong start Saturday and led 21-12 after the first quarter. The team connected on five 3’s in the opening frame — two each by Wyatt Russell and Schlauch — but cooled off from there.
Schlauch did add two more 3’s in the second quarter en route to finishing with a team-high 22 points. The senior made five 3-pointers on the day.
But Rogan Barnwell poured in a game-high 34 points in leading the Rustlers to victory. He buried eight 3’s in the contest with five coming in the second half.
“Shot the ball much better today, but again struggled to defend and rebound at the rim,” said Powers. “That led to a big game from multiple players from CMR and them pulling away from us late in the game.”
Randle finished with 17 points.
Belgrade (4-9, 2-7 Eastern AA) is back in action Thursday at Billings Skyview.
Great Falls 62, Belgrade 35
Great Falls 10 20 13 19 - 62
Belgrade 10 13 6 6 - 35
GREAT FALLS (7-3) - Ashton Platt 0 2-2 2, Sherwin Hayward 8 3-3 23, Cale Gundlach 0 0-0 0, Garrett Stone 9 1-4 19, Garrett Nelson 5 2-3 12, Keegan Chenoweth 0 0-0 0, Evan Brown 1 1-1 3, Gatlin Sutherland 1 0-0 2, Keaton Stuckman 0 0-0 0, Ryan Krahe 0 0-0 0, Wyatt DeVoss 0 1-2 1. Totals: 24 10-15 62.
BELGRADE (4-8) - Jarom Rogers 0 0-0 0, Tre’Vion Randle 0 0-0 0, Ta’Veus Randle 5 1-1 12, Austin Spangler 1 0-1 2, Asher Feddes 1 2-3 4, Zach Cramer 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Russell 1 2-2 5, Colter Duneman 0 0-0 0, Kade Schlauch 4 0-0 10, Sage Smart 1 0-2 2, Rylan McCollim 0 0-0 0, Jaden Whitman 0 0-0 0, Gavin Gilham 0 0-0 0, Daniel Marinko 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 5-9 35.
3-point goals: GF 4 (Hayward 4), Bel 4 (Schlauch 2, Ta. Randle 1, Russell 1).
Great Falls CMR 75, Belgrade 60
Belgrade 21 11 14 14 - 60
CMR 12 17 24 22 - 75
BELGRADE (4-9) - Ta’Veus Randle 4 4-6 17, Austin Spangler 0 1-2 1, Asher Feddes 0 0-0 0, Zach Cramer 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Russell 4 4-6 16, Colter Duneman 0 0-0 0, Kade Schlauch 8 1-3 21, Jaden Whitman 1 1-2 3, Daniel Marinko 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 13-18 60.
GREAT FALLS CMR (6-5) - Tyson Wheeler 1 1-2 3, Raef Newbrough 2 0-0 6, Brynn Livingston 1 0-0 2, Tucker Harrison 0 0-0 0, Cole Taylor 4 5-9 13, Gavin Grosenick 6 1-3 14, Andrew Clark 0 0-0 0, Rogan Barnwell 13 0-3 34, Derek Rothwel 1 0-0 2. Totals: 28 7-17 75.
3-point goals: Bel 10 (Schlauch 5, Russell 3, Randle 2), CMR 12 (Barnwell 8, Newbrough 2, Grosenick 2).