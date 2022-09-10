Through one quarter Friday night at Memorial Stadium it was still very much a game. Belgrade trailed Great Falls CMR just 7-0 and was seeing some success.
But the Rustlers blocked a punt for a touchdown early in the second quarter en route to scoring 28 points in the frame, and went on to defeat Belgrade 63-6 in the Eastern AA opener for both teams.
“We started out great both sides of the ball. We were moving the ball and we were able to get some stops there,” Panthers head coach Steven Hunter said. “There was a few plays where we missed some assignments, made some errors, and before you knew it we were down 14-0 and from there it just seemed like our guys were having a tough time getting out of a rut they got stuck in.”
Quarterback Cole Taylor tossed five touchdown passes and ran for a score to lead Great Falls CMR. He had scoring passes of 40, 14, 55, 81 and 10 yards, and carried the ball for a 2-yard score.
“They did what we were trying to prevent with the quarterback being able to get out of the pocket and reading down field and still making some good decisions,” said Hunter. “And their running back, he’s a good running back, runs hard. We made contact, we just weren’t able to wrap up right away, so he would get another five yards after initial contact.”
Izaya Brown scored on a 4-yard run to cap the scoring in the second quarter for the Rustlers, who finished with 177 yards rushing.
Great Falls CMR (2-1, 1-0 Eastern AA) scored 21 points in the third and added another touchdown late in the contest to make it 63-0.
The Panthers capped the game on a high note when Kyle Hibl scored on a 71-yard pass from Isaac Stock as time expired.
“Much like the last couple of weeks our guys fought down to the end,” said Hunter. “They got themselves in a hole and they weren’t able to dig themselves back out at some point.”
Belgrade (0-3, 0-1 Eastern AA) is back in action Sept. 16 hosting Bozeman.
Townsend tops Three Forks in top 5 showdown
Ryan Racht tossed three touchdown passes and ran for two more, and fifth-ranked Townsend handed the third-ranked Wolves their first loss of the season. Jesus Garcia caught 2 touchdown passes for Townsend; Deegan Mattson had a touchdown catch as well.
Three Forks returns to action Sept. 16 hosting Whitehall.