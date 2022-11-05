Panther
skonkol

While the first two sets were close Saturday morning inside the auxiliary gym at Great Falls CMR High School, Belgrade wasn’t able to produce a victory with a berth to next week’s state tournament on the line.

Gallatin held off late charges by the Panthers in both the first and second sets en route to 25-22, 25-21, 25-14 victory in the consolation semifinals of the Eastern AA Divisional. The Raptors, a third-year program, advance to state for the first time.

