While the first two sets were close Saturday morning inside the auxiliary gym at Great Falls CMR High School, Belgrade wasn’t able to produce a victory with a berth to next week’s state tournament on the line.
Gallatin held off late charges by the Panthers in both the first and second sets en route to 25-22, 25-21, 25-14 victory in the consolation semifinals of the Eastern AA Divisional. The Raptors, a third-year program, advance to state for the first time.
Belgrade was coming off its first-ever postseason victory in AA Friday, but couldn’t get quite close the gap in the first two sets after the Raptors created some separation midway through.
“Our Panthers fought their hearts out today,” Belgrade head coach Britt Murphy said. “Unfortunately, Gallatin was able to pinpoint the weaknesses on our court and it allowed them to get a few too many runs on us.”
Gallatin (20-8), which went on to beat Great Falls CMR in the consolation match Saturday afternoon, took control of the first set after Belgrade had taken an 8-6 lead. The Raptors countered with a 6-1 run and then held on late after the Panthers had trimmed a 24-17 deficit to two, 24-22, on an ace by Chloe Conatser.
The second set was even tighter with Belgrade taking a 16-14 lead. But, the Raptors took control with a 5-0 run and then held on after junior Josie Blazina had trimmed the deficit to 21-20 with a block.
Belgrade took a 7-6 lead in the third set following back-to-back kills by outside hitter Adrina Carrillo. But Karsen Breeding tied the set on a tip for Gallatin, and then served up eight straight points, including a pair of aces, as the Raptors broke it open.
“We had some beautiful moments — great serve-receive, amazing digs, stuff blocks and huge swings,” said Murphy. “These girls love and trust one another, and they fought for each other on the court today.”
Breeding, a junior, finished with 12 kills and five blocks, while teammate Jaeli Jenkins tallied a match-high 15 kills.
Belgrade was led offensively by Blazina, who finished with seven kills and a block. Senior libero Olivia Wegner had 14 digs and an ace.
Wegner and Carrillo are among four seniors for the Panthers — the others are Kylee Campbell and Sierra Mattson — and Murphy noted their leadership contributed to the team’s success this season.
“These graduating seniors are leaving a legacy,” she said. “Because of them, our younger athletes know and believe that they can and will succeed at this level. Our team this season won and lost with grit and grace, and led from the heart.”
Belgrade set several program records this fall as a member of AA, including the first winning record, the first postseason victory, most conference victories (5) most wins (15) and fewest losses (12).
“Although our season ended prematurely, I couldn’t possibly be more proud of every single athlete on the court for their dedication to their teammates and our program,” said Murphy. “This is by far the most successful season we’ve had thus far in double A, but we are just getting started.”