In what turned out to be a pitcher’s duel Saturday afternoon, Billings Senior held off Belgrade for a conference victory.
Kennedy Venner tossed a 2-hitter and struck out 15 in leading the Broncs to a 3-2 Eastern AA victory. Arin Eaton was equally up to the task for Belgrade, scattering seven hits and striking out six.
“Venner threw a great game. She’s tough and we knew that coming in,” Panthers head coach Joey Roberts said. “She was dominant today, but Arin also threw a really good game.”
Belgrade took a 1-0 lead in the first after Eaton doubled and later scored on an error. The Broncs answered in the bottom half of the frame when Vienna Meyer led off with a solo home run.
Billings Senior (16-2, 10-0 Eastern AA) took a 2-1 lead in the third on another solo homer by Octavia Meyer. But Belgrade answered in the fourth when Shaylis Osler reached base on a single and later scored on a passed ball.
The Broncs scored the game-winning run in the bottom half of the frame after Isabelle Dillon reached base on a lead off single. She scored on a double by Madi Ban.
“It was a good well played game from both teams. Good defense all around, good pitching,” said Roberts. “They were just able to capitalize a little bit more than we were today.”
While Belgrade has lost three of its past four games — twice to Billings West and once to Billings Senior — Roberts feels the team is closing the gap on the league leaders.
“Those last two innings against West, you take those two out, they outscored us by two in those first 14 innings. Senior outscored us by one,” he said. “We’re making strides and we just need to make little adjustments. That’s kind of been our Achilles heel this season is making those in game adjustments.”
Belgrade (12-6, 6-5 Eastern AA) returns to action Tuesday with a conference game at Billings Skyview.
Billings Senior 3, Belgrade 2
Belgrade 100 100 0 - 2 2 1
Senior 101 100 x - 3 7 2
Arin Eaton and Khloey Robinson. Kennedy Venner and Hollis Baker.