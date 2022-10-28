Belgrade lost its regular season finale Thursday, but spirits were high for one of the hottest teams in Class AA. The Panthers took a set from No. 1 Billings West, and nearly won a second, in a four-set defeat in the Belgrade Special Events Center.
After losing the first set 21-25, Billings West rallied for a 25-13, 26-24, 25-11 Eastern AA victory. The Golden Bears take the No. 1 seed into the divisional tournament next week in Great Falls.
“Our biggest goal was to take a set from them and we knew that we could,” Belgrade head coach Britt Murphy said. “Obviously we would have loved to taken more than one, but we’re getting better every single day. We’re really excited for the team that’s showing up at divisionals.”
The Panthers (14-10, 5-9 Eastern AA) finish as the league’s No. 6 seed and have won three of the past four matches, including a five-set win against previously top-ranked Billings Senior. They’ll play defending state champion Great Falls CMR (20-4, 10-4 Eastern AA), the No. 3 seed, in a first round match Nov. 3.
Belgrade shook off a sluggish start to the first set and rallied to take a 9-5 lead following a six-point service run by Chloe Conatser. The Panthers did not trail again and held on late after Billings West got within a point twice, 21-20 and 22-21.
The Bears (23-1, 13-1 Eastern AA) led throughout the second set and then rallied to win a third after Belgrade had led by as much as seven, 13-6. Three hitting errors proved costly down the stretch for the Panthers, who were unable to close out the game after taking a 23-22 lead.
While an ace by Adrina Carrillo tied the fourth set at 3-all, Billings West countered with an 8-2 run to take control. The Panthers were unable to regain any momentum and fell flat from there.
“As soon as they lost that third set they felt that this is the last game. We have four seniors leaving and so I think that there was a lot of emotions realizing that this is it and we stopped talking,” said Murphy. “That was quietest that our court has been. They weren’t communicating anything and you can’t play volleyball if you don’t talk to each other.”
Prior to that, however, Belgrade displayed it grit against the state’s top team. Josie Blazina, a junior outside hitter, led the offense with 11 kills, while freshman middle hitter Nora Elliot had six.
But it was the defensive effort that highlighted the Panthers’ effort. More often than not the back row kept plays alive and libero Olivia Wegner tallied 21 digs. Carrillo finished with 10 digs, while Sierra Mattson and Conatser combined for 15.
“They were doing an amazing job of reading West,” said Murphy. “West is really smart with the ball. They’re really good at turning, so you just can’t assume anything when you’re in the back row. You really have to watch what they’re doing, and our defense was playing extremely aggressively and moving very fast, and their communication was fabulous.”
Billings West def. Belgrade 21-25, 25-13, 26-24, 25-11.