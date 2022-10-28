Jenna Garvert

Belgrade junior Jenna Garvert sets the ball for a teammate Thursday against Billings West in the Belgrade Special Events Center.

 Dan Chesnet

Belgrade lost its regular season finale Thursday, but spirits were high for one of the hottest teams in Class AA. The Panthers took a set from No. 1 Billings West, and nearly won a second, in a four-set defeat in the Belgrade Special Events Center.

After losing the first set 21-25, Billings West rallied for a 25-13, 26-24, 25-11 Eastern AA victory. The Golden Bears take the No. 1 seed into the divisional tournament next week in Great Falls.

Kylee Campbell

Belgrade senior Kylee Campbell passes the ball Thursday against Billings West in the Belgrade Special Events Center.
Nora Elliott

Belgrade freshman Nora Elliott tries to hit the ball around the block of Billings West’s Halle Haber Thursday in the Belgrade Special Events Center.

