In a nearly identical start to the previous night in a victory against Billings Skyview, Arin Eaton gave up a solo home run in the top of the first inning Wednesday at the Belgrade Softball Complex.
While Belgrade rallied to tie the score at 2-2 in a rematch of last year’s state championship game against Billings Senior, the Panthers were unable to complete the comeback.
The unbeaten Broncs (13-0) scored three runs in the sixth and then held on for a 5-3 Eastern AA victory. Still, it was a confidence-building defeat for Belgrade, which lost much of its starting lineup to graduation from last year’s title team.
“I don’t think we played our best softball today. We need to make better adjustments at the plate and defensively tighten up a little bit,” Panthers head coach Joey Roberts said. “I think our best softball is yet to come and I’m confident in that. But I think today is a great learning lesson for that but also confidence for our girls that we can go toe-to-toe with a very solid Billings Senior team.”
Playing in a light rain for much of the contest, the score was tied going into the sixth. That’s when the Broncs plated three runs.
After Riley Tryan drew a one-out walk, Kennedy Venner smacked a hard grounder to third and the ball managed to get by third baseman Ella Seaman and then shortstop Tayler Thomas as it continued into the outfield. Tryan scored on the play, while Venner wound up at second.
“Unlucky English on the ball didn’t help matters and then you had the runner coming and Tayler over the top,” said Roberts. “Just kind of an unfortunate situation.”
The Broncs extended the lead to three after Vienna Meyer singled to left and advanced to second on an error. Then Meyer and Venner, who went to third on the error, scored on a double by Octavia Meyer.
Belgrade got a run back in the bottom half of the frame when Arin Eaton reached base on a fielder’s choice and later scored on a single by Tycelee Bowler. But the Panthers were stymied from there.
While she did not start the game in the circle, Venner relieved Tryan in the fourth and allowed just one hit and struck out nine. That includes a strike out to end the sixth after the Panthers had loaded the bases with two outs, and then three more in the seventh.
Venner, who signed with Carroll College prior to the season, currently leads the state with 94 strike outs.
“Obviously with Kennedy Venner a one or two-run cushion with her is just like a three or four-run cushion,” said Roberts. “They didn’t start her obviously, so we knew we had to jump out (and score early) and Tryan threw the ball well. The speed mix between her and Venner just made it hard for us to adjust and we needed to make adjustments earlier.”
Tryan allowed two hits and recorded a strike out. The freshman consistently induced routine plays for the defense.
Eaton scattered eight hits and struck out 10 for Belgrade, but also gave up five walks. Two of those led to runs for the Broncs.
The Panthers biggest offensive play of the game came in the third when Thomas belted a two-run homer over the left field fence. It was the junior’s team-leading fourth home run.
Belgrade (7-3, 3-2 Eastern AA) returns to action Saturday at a tournament in Great Falls.
Billings Senior 5, Belgrade 3
Senior 110 003 0 - 5 8 3
Belgrade 002 001 0 - 3 3 3
Riley Tryan, Kennedy Venner and Hollis Baker. Arin Eaton and Khloey Robinson.
BILLINGS SENIOR (13-0) - Tryan 0-2, Venner 1-2, Vienna Meyer 2-3 (HR), Madi Ban 0-4, Octavia Meyer 2-2 (2B), Baker 0-4, Darby Mayo 2-3, Alexis Harris 0-4, Kendall Sides 0-2, Riley Reinhart 0-2, isabelle Davis 1-3.
BELGRADE (7-3) - Tayler Thomas 1-4 (HR), Robinson 0-3, Eaton 0-4, Tycelee Bowler 1-2, Brooklyn Ragland 0-3, Shaylis Osler 0-2, Randi Widdicombe 0-2, Ella Seaman 1-3, Abbie Morin 0-3.