...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT MONDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...Near record hot temperatures between 95 to 105 at lower
elevations Sunday and Monday with overnight low temperatures only
briefly near 60 degrees.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest, and west
central Montana at elevations below 5000 feet.
* WHEN...From Noon Sunday to Midnight MDT Monday Night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Belgrade shortstop Lane Neill fields the throw from the mound on a pickoff attempt as Butte’s Evan Starr dives back to the bag during the undefeated semifinal of the Montana/Alberta Class State A Tournament.
Belgrade scored the first and final run of the game Friday at Medina Field. But it wasn’t enough to keep pace with the Butte Miners in the undefeated semifinal of the Montana/Alberta Class State A Tournament.
After the Bandits’ Lane Neill scored a run in the bottom of the first for a 1-0 lead, Butte scored 12 unanswered runs en route to a 12-2 victory. It was a dominant performance for the Miners, who are now two victories away from winning their first state title since 1953.
“We had one error, they didn’t have any. They out-hit us by a long shot, which is why they scored more runs,” said Belgrade manager Ryan Johnerson. “They’re pitcher threw a lot of strikes and they beat us. We have regroup and get it tomorrow.”
Four teams remain in the tournament with Belgrade (43-21) playing Billings at noon Saturday followed by Butte (38-9) and Havre at 3 p.m.
“You do yourself a favor by winning the first two (games). Now we’re in the put them on the bus bracket,” said Johnerson. “We get to go play the Cardinals tomorrow, which is another great team. But once we leave here (tonight) we just got to flush it and be ready play tomorrow.”
The Bandits were stifled offensively by Kenley Leary, who tossed a 4-hitter and struck out five in 6-plus innings of work. His defense also turned two double plays when Belgrade did manage to get a baserunner.
“Leary is a great pitcher. I told those guys, tip your hat, he threw well,” said Johnerson. “Butte’s bats are on fire and they beat us in all three facets.”
The Miners tallied 16 hits in the contest, including eight doubles. Rye Doherty led the charge by going 3 for 5 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs, while Sean Ossello and Leary also finished with three hits.
Russell had with two of Belgrade’s five hits.
Four Bandits saw action on the mound, including starter Cale Livergood. He allowed 12 hits, walked three and struck out three in 4-plus innings of work.
Nine players have pitched for the Bandits over the first three days of the tournament, including four in Thursday’s 10-inning victory against Glacier. But Johnerson said there’s still plenty of options with potentially three more games ahead should the team win out.
“Haven’t made a decision yet how we’re going to go about pitching tomorrow,” he said. “But we still have arms that we can use and I feel good about with where we’re at.”
State A Tournament
(at Medina Field, Belgrade)
Friday’s scores
Billings 19, Lewistown 4, loser-out
Havre 9, Glacier 3, loser-out
Butte 12, Belgrade 2, semifinal
Boxscore
Butte 12, Belgrade 2
Butte 013 231 2 - 12 16 0
Belgrade 100 000 1 - 2 5 2
Kenley Leary, Trey Hansen (7) and Evan Starr. Cale Livergood, Wyatt Russell (5), Liam Ferris (6), Keenan Kraft (7) and Kash Fike.