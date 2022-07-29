Lane Neill

Belgrade shortstop Lane Neill fields the throw from the mound on a pickoff attempt as Butte’s Evan Starr dives back to the bag during the undefeated semifinal of the Montana/Alberta Class State A Tournament.

 Dan Chesnet

Belgrade scored the first and final run of the game Friday at Medina Field. But it wasn’t enough to keep pace with the Butte Miners in the undefeated semifinal of the Montana/Alberta Class State A Tournament.

After the Bandits’ Lane Neill scored a run in the bottom of the first for a 1-0 lead, Butte scored 12 unanswered runs en route to a 12-2 victory. It was a dominant performance for the Miners, who are now two victories away from winning their first state title since 1953.

Cale Livergood

Belgrade’s Cale Livergood delivers a pitch Friday against Butte in the undefeated semifinal of the Montana/Alberta Class State A Tournament.
Wyatt Russell

Belgrade’s Wyatt Russell celebrates following a base hit Friday against Butte in the undefeated semifinal of the Montana/Alberta Class State A Tournament.

