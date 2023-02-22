...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
5 AM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow
accumulations up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. For
the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind
chills as low as 35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 PM MST this
afternoon. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon
to 5 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold
wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as
10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The worst blowing and drifting snow
conditions are expected out of northeast-southwest and east-west
oriented terrain gaps, and will impact southern parts of the
Gallatin Valley especially through this afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road
Report website.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Belgrade’s Olivia Wegner passes the ball out of the paint as Billings Skyview’s Angel Martin (21) defends Tuesday in the Belgrade Special Events Center.
Through eight minutes Tuesday night the game plan was working for Belgrade, which trailed by just four points in an Eastern AA clash against defending state champion Billing Skyview.
But the Falcons quickly broke the game open in the second quarter en route to taking a 21-point lead into halftime. Alexis Brauer sparked a 16-0 run with a 3 and then a fast break bucket and Billings Skyview cruised from there to a 62-22 victory.
“We had a game plan. It worked until number 2 (Brauer) caught fire,” Belgrade head coach Erin Nolte.
The plan was to limit the offensive opportunities of Breanna Williams, a 6-2 forward for the Falcons. But the junior scored all eight of her team’s points in the first quarter en route to finishing with a game-high 22.
“She’s obviously a great player. She can do everything,” said Nolte. “She can play point guard, she can play wing, she can play shooting guard, she can play post, so our goal was to try to make everybody else beat us and that number 2 caught fire and got us out of our heads.”
The game was tied at 4-4 with 1:35 left in the opening frame following buckets by Belgrade’s Hayli Milliron and Olivia Wegner. Over the next nine minutes, however, the Panthers were outscored 26-5.
“Obviously our first quarter was good,” Nolte said. “Our defense was there, we just got to make sure that we keep our heads and I think we got frustrated when we couldn’t hit shots. Started forcing a little bit and rushing.”
Belgrade (2-15, 1-12 Eastern AA) finally gained some offensive traction in the fourth quarter, which included a 3 by Leila Mamangun and three points from Wegner. But the Panthers were still outscored 18-11 in the frame.
Wegner scored a team-high eight points in the final home game of her career. She was honored along with fellow seniors Abbie Morin and Khloey Robinson prior to the contest on senior-parent night.
Belgrade wraps up the regular season Friday with a conference game at league-leading Billings West, and then will compete in the Eastern AA Divisional March 2-4 in Great Falls.
“As we’re moving forward I think walking into the tournament there’s definitely teams that we can beat,” said Nolte. “I think if we can realize that we can play teams well for more than three quarters we’ll be okay.”
Billings Skyview 62, Belgrade 22
Skyview 8 22 14 18 - 62
Belgrade 4 9 2 11 - 22
BILLING SKYVIEW (14-3) – Alexis Brauer 6 0-0 14, Charlize Davis 2 0-0 4, Kenzie Strachan 2 0-0 4, Ava Petersen 0 0-0 0, Taryn Salveson 2 0-1 5, Kalli Baumberger 0 0-0 0, Angel Martin 2 0-0 4, Rae Smart 0 0-2 0, Taylor Neidhardt 3 2-2 9, Breanna Williams 10 1-2 22. Totals: 27 3-6 62.