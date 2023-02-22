Through eight minutes Tuesday night the game plan was working for Belgrade, which trailed by just four points in an Eastern AA clash against defending state champion Billing Skyview.

But the Falcons quickly broke the game open in the second quarter en route to taking a 21-point lead into halftime. Alexis Brauer sparked a 16-0 run with a 3 and then a fast break bucket and Billings Skyview cruised from there to a 62-22 victory.

Khloey Robinson

Belgrade senior Khloey Robinson shoots a 3-pointer Tuesday night against Billings Skyview in the Belgrade Special Events Center.

