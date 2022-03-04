Less than 90 seconds into the contest Belgrade had committed nearly half a dozen turnovers and was already in a 7-0 hole. The deficit was double figures by the end of the first quarter and the team never recovered late Thursday night.
Billings Skyview boasted three players in double figures en route to defeating the Panthers 72-33 in a quarterfinal game of the Eastern AA Divisional in the Belgrade Special Events Center.
Due to a pair of overtime games earlier in the day, the contest did not tip off until 9:21 p.m., and the Panthers were put on their heels from the start after Breanna Williams scored just 10 seconds into the game.
The Falcons (17-2), who will play Billings Senior in the semifinals Friday night, led 21-5 after the first quarter and stretched the lead to 42-14 by halftime.
“We kind of slowed it down and kind of figured out some penetration gaps in the second half, so things are there with the offense,” Belgrade head coach Erin Nolte said. “But they’re such a good team it’s hard to stay with them. Turnovers right off the bat got us on our heels.”
Belgrade (3-16) did get within 10, 21-11, early in the second quarter when sophomore Leila Mamangun came off the bench to bury back-to-back 3’s. But defensively the Panthers had no answer for Cami Harris and MG Spotted Bear, who combined for 37 points.
Belgrade competed without Naomi Reanier, who at 6-foot would have provided some much needed height in the paint. The senior was not feeling well and watched the game from the bench.
“She’s been throwing up all day,” said Nolte. “We tried to send her home … but she wanted to watch.”
Without Reanier, the Falcons outrebounded Belgrade 33-18 with 20 of those on the defensive end of the floor.
Harris finished with a game-high 20 points, while Spotted Bear and Brooke Berry contributed 17 and 16, respectively.
Belgrade was led by Mamangun, who reached double figures with 11 points after shooting 4 of 9 from the field and connecting on three 3’s. Grace Garvert added nine points, all from behind the arc.
“Grace shot the ball well,” noted Nolte.
Belgrade will try to keep its season alive Friday at 2 p.m. with a loser-out game against Great Falls. With a victory, the team would advance to Saturday morning with a berth to next week’s state tournament at stake. The top four teams qualify for state.
“We’re right where we want to be,” said Nolte.
Billings Skyview 72, Belgrade 33
Belgrade 5 9 14 5 - 33
Skyview 21 21 22 8 - 72
BELGRADE (3-16) - Olivia Wegner 1 1-2 3, Grace Garvert 3 0-0 9, McKenna Morris 2 1-2 6, Khloey Robinson 2 0-0 4, Riley McMahon 0 0-2 0, Isabelle Blossom 0 0-0 0, Abbie Morin 0 0-0 0, Leila Mamangun 4 0-0 11, Randi Widdicombe 0 0-0 0, Maddi Simon 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 2-6 33.
BILLINGS SKYVIEW (17-2) - Alexis Brauer 1 0-0 2, Brooke Berry 7 2-4 16, Cami Harris 8 0-0 20, MG Spotted Bear 7 2-2 17, Breanna Williams 3 2-4 8, Jordan Olson-Keck 1 1-1 3, Kenzie Strachan 1 0-0 2, Charlieze 1 0-0 2, Sydney Rude 1 0-0 2. Totals: 30 7-11 72.
3-point goals: Bel 7 (Garvert 3, Mamangun 3, Morris 1), BS 5 (Harris 4, Spotted Bear 1).