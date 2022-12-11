...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 5 PM MST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and southwest Montana.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of drifting and blowing snow may
develop with increasing northwest winds. Temperatures will fall
into the teens and twenties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Carry a winter safety kit in your vehicle.
Tre’Vion Randle poured in a team-high 24 points Saturday, but it wasn’t enough to lift Belgrade to victory in its season opener on the road.
Helena High took a three-point lead into the second quarter then extended it to 15 by halftime en route to a 62-42 non-conference victory.
“Really proud of a great total team effort even if we didn't win the game,” Belgrade head coach Luke Powers said. “We're a young varsity squad and Helena High is a strong and experienced team.”
The Panthers lost their two leading scorers from a year ago in Ta’Veus Randle and Wyatt Russell, and have a fairly inexperienced team this season. Kade Schlauch is the lone returning starter and he finished with six points.
Tre’Vion Randall scored 19 of his points in the second half, including 13 in the fourth quarter. The senior connected on six shots from behind the arc.
“We fought hard and improved with each possession,” said Powers. “Now we'll watch the film, learn from our mistakes and focus on total team improvement.”
Jaxon Lieberg led all scorers with 26 points for the Bengals, while Cael Murgol also reached double figures with 12 points.
Belgrade returns to action Thursday hosting Butte High.
Helena 62, Belgrade 42
Belgrade 10 5 12 15 - 42
Helena 13 17 19 13 - 62
BELGRADE (1-0) - Taylor Tvedt 1 0-0 2, Braden Clyde 0 0-0 0, Tre’Vion Randle 9 0-0 24, Nick Gawarkwicz 1 0-0 2, Wilson Goodhue 0 0-0 0, Isaac Stock 0 0-0 0, Easton Erickson 0 0-0 0, Sam Kilwein 0 0-0 0, Kade Schlauch 2 0-0 6, Rylan McCollim 2 0-0 4, AJ Fish 0 0-0 0, Daniel Marinko 0 2-2 4. Totals: 15 2-2 42.