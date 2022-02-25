Prior to Thursday night’s game, Bozeman head coach Troy Hostetler spoke to his team in the visitor’s locker room of the Belgrade Special Events Center about winning the week.
The Hawks, who are the No. 2 team in Class AA, have already locked up the top seed at next week’s Eastern AA Divisional. But two games remained in the regular season and the goal was to head into the postseason clicking on all cylinders.
“Next week it starts and if you have a bad game you’re playing uphill. So we need to treat that as such,” Hostetler said. “We haven’t done anything yet. We try to treat each week as its own entity and we haven’t done anything this week yet. We’re 0-0, so we need to come out and play well and get a win and hopefully send the seniors out right on Saturday.”
With seven first-half 3-pointers, including four in the first four minutes of the contest, the Hawks got off to a fast start against Belgrade en route to posting a 52-23 Eastern AA victory.
It was a solid win to start the team’s two-game slate this week. But even though Bozeman finished with eight 3s, it wasn’t a particularly good shooting night.
“We did early,” Hostetler said. “The rest of the game (we didn’t), but that’s OK. We’re going to have games (like that), especially coming into the postseason.”
It’s the first time this season the Hawks won a game scoring fewer than 60 points, Hostetler noted, and it was more than enough points against a struggling Belgrade squad.
The Panthers (5-13) shot just 21 percent from the field and committed 26 turnovers on senior-parent night.
“That’s too many. That’s not good basketball,” Belgrade head coach Luke Powers said.
“But credit them, they’re a good team. They’re a team that’s going to compete for a state championship.”
The Panthers led 5-3 after Wyatt Russell buried an early 3. But Bozeman countered with three consecutive 3-pointers by Kendall Stromberg, Jackson Basye and Ty Huse during an 11-0 run to take control of the game.
Belgrade scored just five points over the final 13 minutes of the first half and did not make a field goal in the second quarter. After shooting just 18 percent from the field and committing 15 turnovers, the halftime deficit was 23.
“They play great defense and bother teams that want to dribble too much,” Powers said. “You beat that pressure defense with ball movement. We talked about that, and we didn’t get that done.”
Powers also spoke to his team about keeping Bozeman off the boards. The Hawks outrebounded Belgrade 43-24 with Basye and Huse each grabbing eight.
Basye finished with a game-high 16 points, while Huse also reached double figures with 10.
“Defensively, certainly happy with the performance. Offensively we got a few things to clean up,” Hostetler said. “But I don’t think it was necessarily that we didn’t execute well, we just didn’t knock down shots.”
Belgrade was led by Ta’Veus Randle, who tallied eight points and grabbed five rebounds.
Bozeman (16-1) wraps up the regular season Saturday hosting Billings Skyview, while Belgrade has a week off before hosting the divisional tournament starting next Thursday.
“Everybody goes right back to 0-0. You’re in a two-loss elimination tournament and the top four go to state,” Powers said. “Our season starts over, it’s postseason and we’ll see where we’re at."
Bozeman 52 ,Belgrade 23
Bozeman 16 17 11 8 - 52
Belgrade 7 3 4 9 - 23
BOZEMAN (16-1) - Zanto Bryson 1 0-0 2, Trent Rogers 3 0-0 8, Kendall Stromberg 2 0-0 5, Ty Huse 4 0-0 10, Jackson Basye 5 4-5 16, Rocky Lencioni 1 0-0 2, Kellen Harrison 3 0-0 7, Jase Applebee 0 0-0 0, Luke Smith 0 2-6 2, Jake Casagranda 0 0-00, Quaid Ash 0 0-0 0, Trewyn 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 6-13 52.
BELGRADE (5-13) - Ta’Veus Randle 2 3-5 8, Austin Spangler 0 1-2 1, Wyatt Russell 1 1-2 4, Sage Smart 3 0-1 6, Jaden Whitman 0 0-0 0, Jarom Rogers 0 0-0 0, Asher Feddes 0 0-0 0, AJ Fish 0 0-0 0, Colter Duneman 0 1-2 1, Kade Schlauch 1 0-0 3, Rylan McCollim 0 0-0 0, Gavin Gilham 0 0-0 0, Daniel Marinko 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 6-12 23.
3-point goals: Boz 8 (Rogers 2, Huse 2, Basye 2, Stromberg 1, Harrison 1), Bel 3 (Randle 1, Russell 1, Schlauch 1).