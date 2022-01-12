Belgrade began a challenging three-game slate Tuesday against the top three ranked teams in Class AA. The Panthers hosted a non-conference home game against No. 2 Missoula Hellgate, and then travel to No. 3 Billings Skyview Friday before hosting top-ranked Billings West Jan. 21.
While Belgrade hung around for much of the first quarter against Hellgate, the Knights gradually pulled away to post a 66-34 victory in the Belgrade Special Events Center.
Hellgate (5-0), spurred by a full court press, forced the Panthers to commit more than a dozen turnovers and often converted those into points at the other end.
“Their press definitely killed us. Every time we had a turnover they had two points. So that definitely killed us,” Panthers head coach Erin Nolte said. “We got to get better at handling that press and pressure. Skyview’s going to do the same thing, so we know exactly what we need to work on tomorrow and this week.”
The contest was close through much of the first quarter and tied at 6-6 after Belgrade’s McKenna Morris scored on a tradition three-point play. But the Knights closed out the frame on a 12-2 run and stretched the lead to as many as 34 points in the second half.
The Panthers (0-6) were nearly shut out in the fourth quarter before Grace Garvert scored in the paint with 8.5 seconds remaining.
Naomi Reanier was the only Belgrade player to reach double figures with 11 points, while Morris finished with nine.
Nine of Hellgate’s 10 players who saw action in the contest scored led by Keke Davis, who tallied a game-high 14. Alex Covill and Perry Pafhausen each added nine points.
Covill, a 6-foot-6 post, towered over Belgrade’s defense, but really wasn’t a factor in the outcome. The junior did not score in the second half and only made three field goals in the contest.
“We knew that if she sat in the paint we weren’t going to get any layups or anything. We knew she was going to guard Naomi so we pulled Naomi outside and she had the green light (to shoot),” said Nolte. “So that pulled her outside the paint and opened it up. Liv (Wegner) had a couple good drives, McKenna had a couple good drives, that was the plan.”
Reanier buried three 3’s in the contest, while Morris had two. Wegner finished with five points.
Missoula Hellgate 66, Belgrade 34
Hellgate 18 20 12 16 - 66
Belgrade 8 14 10 2 - 34
MISSOULA HELLGATE (6-0) - Addy Heaphy 2 0-1 5, Carmen Anderson 0 2-2 2, Lauren Dick 2 0-0 4, Elly Thorpe 1 0-0 2, Perry Pafhausen 3 2-2 9, Hailey Flamand 2 2-2 9, Chloe Larsen 3 0-0 6, Bailee Sayler 3 1-1 7, Keke Davis 3 8-10, Alix Mund 0 0-0 0, Alex Covill 3 3-3 9. Totals: 22 18-21 66.
BELGRADE (0-6) - Olivia Wegner 2 1-4 5, Grace Garvert 1 0-0 2, McKenna Morris 3 1-2 9, Abbie Morin 0 0-0 0, Khloey Robinson 1 2-4 4, Leila Mamangun 1 0-0 3, Riley McMahon 0 0-0 0, Randi Widdicombe 0 0-0 0, Madi Simon 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 4-10 34.
3-point goals: MH 4 (Flamond 2, Heaphy 1, Pafhausen 1), Bel 6 (Reanier 3, Morris 2, Mamangun 1).