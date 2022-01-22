Less than 24 hours after its first conference victory of the season, Belgrade was unable to knock down the shots it needed Saturday.
The Panthers often got good looks outside in an Eastern AA clash against Billings Senior in the Belgrade Special Events Center, but too many misses proved costly in a 56-41 defeat.
Belgrade head coach Luke Powers wasn’t making excuses, but it was a quick turnaround for the team following Friday’s 64-60 win on the road against Billings West. The Panthers did not get home until after midnight and fatigue might have played a factor in the second half as Senior stretched a five-point halftime lead into a 15-point victory.
“To have a day game scheduled for 2 o’clock, maybe we were missing a little legs after a real wild four-point win at Billings West last night,” Powers said. “But I told the kids that stuff gets you ready for tournament time because you have back to back games.”
Senior (6-2, 3-1 Eastern AA) ran a zone the entire contest, which was anchored by 6-7 Demarcus Johnson. With the junior protecting the rim, the Broncs’ defense extended out to the 3-point line to defend against perimeter shots.
“That makes it hard,” Powers said. “That said, we got a lot of open shots. We made an adjustment, ball screened and overloaded with two of our good shooters, Wyatt Russell and Kade Schlauch on one side, and we didn’t knock down the shots.”
Schlauch did bury three 3’s, including two in the first quarter, en route to scoring 12 points. Ta’Veus Randle also connected from behind the arc in the opening frame as Belgrade trailed just 13-11 at the quarter break.
Senior stretched the lead to 23-18 at halftime and led by as many as 11 in the third quarter. With the offense struggling at times, Powers moved Randle to the high post and point guard got a couple of good looks inside.
“We got some stuff out of it. But when we went inside-out we didn’t knock down the open shots,” he said. “And you have to hit shots against that team and you can’t turn the ball over, and we did that, especially in the first quarter.”
Every time it appeared Belgrade might make a run, the Broncs answered. Melo Pine buried a pair of third quarter 3’s, while Reagan Walker had one in the third and another in the fourth after the Panthers had cut the deficit to six, 38-32, with 6:48 left in the game.
Belgrade also never found a way to contain Johnson, who scored a game-high 23 points. Eight of his points came in the fourth quarter as the Broncs pulled way.
Randle finished with a team-high 17 for Belgrade.
The Panthers (3-6, 1-4 Eastern AA) are back in action Thursday at Bozeman and then host Gallatin Friday in conference games.
“Rivalry week next week with those guys. You hope to get both of them and you for sure want to get one of them for conference standings,” said Powers. “The double A east, we’re all just going to beat the heck out of each other all year. There’s close games, there’s physical games — we’ll see.”
Billings Senior 56, Belgrade 41
Senior 13 10 13 20 - 56
Belgrade 11 7 8 15 - 41
BILLINGS SENIOR (6-2) - Chazz Haws 4 1-3 9, Melo Pine 2 4-4 10, Jaiden Turner 0 0-2 0, Talon Harris 0 0-0 0, Demarcus Johnson 10 3-6 23, Reagan Walker 1 0-2 6, Cactus Runsabove 0 0-0 0, Bubba Bergen 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 10-20 56.
BELGRADE (3-6) - Jarom Rogers 0 0-0 0, Ta’Veus Randle 5 5-7 17, Austin Spangler 0 0-1 0, Asher Feddes 2 0-1 4, Wyatt Russell 3 0-0 7, Colter Duneman 0 0-0 0, Kade Schlauch 3 3-4 12, Sage Smart 0 1-4 1, Jaden Whitman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 9-17 41.
3-point goals: BS 4 (Pine 2, Walker 2), Bel 6 (Schlauch 3, Randle 2, Russell 1).