After games were rescheduled several times due to poor weather, Belgrade and Billings West finally met on the diamond this week.
The teams played back-to-back contests Monday and Tuesday with Billings West rallying to win an extra inning thriller Monday in Billings and then securing another Eastern AA victory Tuesday at the Belgrade Special Events Center.
Belgrade had taken a 5-3 lead into the bottom of the seventh Monday, but Lileigh Nieto belted a two-run homer to tie the game and then the Bears won the contest on an error in the ninth, 6-5.
With less than 24 hours to recover, the Panthers were still feeling the effects of the loss in Tuesday’s 19-8 defeat.
“The mental and emotional energy we put into that game last night you could kind of tell tonight the girls were still kind of feeling that a little bit,” Belgrade head coach Joey Roberts said. “We got back late, we got back around midnight. We played pretty well last night and played a good game and it’s tough to get beat in extras like that.”
Nieto hit two home runs on Monday to spoil what had been an otherwise outstanding effort by Arin Eaton in the circle. The senior worked out of several jams and struck out seven.
But after throwing nearly 150 pitches, and coming off an offseason shoulder injury, Roberts decided to rest Eaton on Tuesday and get Tayler Thomas and Ella Seaman extended action in the circle.
“It would obviously be nice to win every game, but I think you have to think long term,” Roberts said. “We need Arin end of the year not right now, and I think Tayler and Ella did good job those first five, six innings and then it obviously got out of hand there at the end.”
Belgrade (11-5, 5-4 Eastern AA) led 4-3 going into the fourth inning, then things took a turn for the worse. Ashley Wik hit a grand slam to give Billings West a 7-4 lead and it was the first of three home runs for the Bears in the contest.
“They’re just a good hitting team and if you make a mistake they’re going to capitalize,” said Roberts. “I thought Tayler and Ella did a great job those first five or six innings. They just started seeing the ball better and hitting well.”
The Bears, who finished with 21 hits, scored 11 runs over the final two innings to break open what had been a close game. Camden Susott and Morgan Kavran hit homers and Billings West also had three doubles.
Belgrade got a two-run home run by Shaylis Osler in the second to tie the game at 2-2. It was the third home run in as many games for the senior.
“She’s coming around when we need her too,” said Roberts. “She’s making adjustments, appropriate adjustments she needs to make, and it’s obviously paid off because she has been hammering the ball the past couple games.”
As a team, Belgrade hammered the ball Saturday in a 12-7 conference victory at Great Falls CMR. The Panthers tallied 14 hits, including three doubles, to secure an important victory.
“We hit the ball well that game. We hit the ball really well. It’s one of the first times we’ve really jumped out on a team early in a game and score a couple of runs the first inning and a couple of runs the next inning. We had five runs in the third and five in the fifth,” said Roberts. “CMR is similar to West, they’re a great hitting team. We knew going in that they were going to put the ball in play, hit the ball hard.”
Thomas finished 3 for 4 with an RBI, while five other players had at least two hits. Khloey Robinson, Eaton and Thomas each had a double.
Belgrade returns to action Thursday with a league game at Billing Senior.
Belgrade 12, Great Falls CMR 7
Belgrade 204 510 0 - 12 14 2
CMR 200 050 0 - 7 11 5
Arin Eaton and Khloey Robinson. Bree Ginnaty and Sarah Faulk.
BELGRADE (11-3) - Tayler Thomas 3-4 (2B), Eaton 2-4 (2B), Robinson 2-3 (2B), Tycelee Bowler 2-4, Brooklyn Ragland 1-4, Shaylis Osler 2-4 (HR), Randi Widdicombe 0-4, Ella Seaman 0-4, Abbie Morin 2-4.
GREAT FALLS CMR (8-4-1) - Faulk 1-4 (2B), Jacklyn Kleinsasser2-4, Lauren Lindseth 1-2, Ginnaty 2-4, Tori Lapierre 2-4 (2 2B), Madlyn Hamma 1-4, Jenna Etcheberry 0-3, Brooke Powers 1-3, K Taylor 1-2 (2B).
Billings West 6, Belgrade 5
Belgrade 010 003 100 - 5 6 3
West 101 100 201 - 6 11 1
Arin Eaton and Khloey Robinson. Camden Susott, Brooklyn Thompson (7) and Avery Martin.
BELGRADE (11-4) - Tayler Thomas 0-3, Eaton 0-4, Robinson 2-5, Tycelee Bowler 0-3, Brooklyn Ragland 0-4, Shaylis Osler 2-4 (HR), Randi Widdicombe 0-1, Olivia Mills 1-2, Ella Seaman 0-3, Abbie Morin 1-3.
BILLINGS WEST (14-1) - Marleigh Nieto 2-4, Ashley Wik 2-5, Martin 2-5, Susot 0-2, Mya Boos 1-2, Lileigh Nieto 1-4 (2 HR), Thompson 2-3, Koral Perez 0-4, Jillian Johnson 1-4.
Billings West 19, Belgrade 8
West 021 414 7 - 19 21 3
Belgrade 022 200 2 - 8 14 1
Brook Thompson, Camden Susott (4) and Avery Martin. Taylor Thomas, Ella Seaman (4), Thomas (6), Seaman (7) and Khloey Robinson.
BILLINGS WEST (15-1) - Marleigh Nieto 4-4, Ashley Wik 2-5 (HR), Martin 1-4, Mya Boos 4-6 (2B), Susott 1-3 (HR), Lileigh Nieto 2-5 (2 2B), Thompson 1-5, Jillian Johnson 3-5, Morgan Kavran 3-3 (HR).
BELGRADE (11-5) - Thomas 2-5, Arin Eaton 2-5 (2B), Robinson 3-3, Tycelee Bowler 2-4, Brooklyn Ragland 2-2, Shaylis Osler 1-3 (HR), Tara Osler 0-1, Abi Maddock 1-1, Olivia Mills 0-1, Seaman 1-4, Abbie Morin 0-4.