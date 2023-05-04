Pending school board approval at the May 15 meeting, Rob Nugent has been selected at the new head girls’ basketball coach at Belgrade High.
Belgrade Activities Director Toby Robinson noted that Nugent has a “vast amount of experience” as a head coach in the college ranks and was a “dark horse” already within the school district.
Nugent will be tasked with trying to turnaround a program that has struggled mightily since moving up to Class AA in 2019-20.
“Really excited for the change to get the kids going,” said Robinson. “That’s the big thing, I just want the kids to be excited about feeling positive about turning this around. I think we can turn it around.”
There were eight candidates who applied for the position and Robinson said Nugent rose to the top due to his experience as a college coach in the Division III ranks. Nugent was the head coach of the men’s team at Southern Vermont College for two seasons and then spent 14 at the helm at Washington College in Maryland.
“If you’re going to be able to stay as a head coach in the college ranks for 15-plus years, you’ve done a good job. Because those jobs are volatile, they’ll let you go in a heartbeat when you’re not producing,” said Robinson. “We got good reports back, good references, so we feel it’s a really good hiring.”
Nugent replaces Erin Nolte, who resigned after four seasons at the helm in March. Nolte had the difficult task of guiding the Panthers into AA and the program was just 8-67 under her direction, including a 2-17 record this past season.
Nugent hopes to create a renewed culture of hard work and commitment to excellence within the program as well as provide an environment where players feel valued.
“I’m certainly ready, there’s no doubt about it,” he said of turning around the program. “But if you focus on your win and loss record to start that’s not really in your complete control. You have some control over that, there’s no question, but not complete control. So, you want to build a culture that focuses on what you can control and ultimately if you do that, then winning becomes a byproduct of that.”
Nugent is an ex-Marine and currently teaches eighth grade history at Belgrade Middle School. Robinson noted he’s well respected among fellow teachers and students, and is a perfect fit for the program.
“He’s a very engaged ex-Marine, so he’s got some discipline behind him. So that helps too,” Robinson said. “Just the fact that we have a teacher in district, and a successful teacher, respected teacher, is very impressive.”
Nugent hasn’t coached since leaving Washington College in 2015 but decided to throw his name in the hat for the head coaching job after being approached by a handful of eighth graders. The students made a Google slide presentation asking for him to coach their eighth grade team.
“Eighth grade didn’t need anymore coaches,” Nugent said. “And then I had a few of those girls come back when the high school job opened and said, ‘We would really like you to apply.’”
With their encouragement, Nugent submitted his application.
“It’s very flattering for sure,” he said. “I’m in this, I’ve always been in this even when I was in the college level, for people. I teach for people more than anything else … Without sports I would have a totally different life and I wanted to give that back, and they wanted me. So that and my love for basketball, it’s not the only reason I applied, but it certainly was a big factor in making the final decision when I was looking at it.”
In the coming days Nugent plans to meet with returning players and last year’s assistant coaches.
“I’m excited, I look forward to it,” he said. “I’m fired up.”