Six months after Annie Murphy resigned as head coach of Belgrade High’s tennis team a replacement has finally been found.
Pending school board approval at the January meeting, Paula Zabala will become the program’s new head coach. She accepted the position Dec. 22.
“She brings a wealth of technical knowledge and played D-1 college at FIU (Florida International University),” Belgrade Activities Director Toby Robinson said.
Murphy had served as an assistant coach for the program for three years before taking over as head coach in 2022. But her husband accepted a job in the Kalispell area and Murphy resigned following the season.
Zabala, a former professional tennis player from Columbia, brings a wealth of knowledge to the program. She competed in the Women’s Tennis Association and was ranked as high as 368th in the world as a singles player and 312th in doubles.
“I was able to play professionally for many years after getting my degree,” Zabala explained. “I studied psychology, minor in business, and of course tennis. It’s a privilege when you’re good at the sport and the United States opens up opportunities for you with full scholarships and what not.”
Zabala relocated to Miami when she was 12 and then attended FIU where she was the team’s No. 1 singles player all four years. During that span, FIU won two Sun Belt Conference titles and Zabala was a three-time individual conference champion.
Zabala competed professionally for several years after graduating from FIU in 2008, and was ranked No. 3 in her country, before retiring. That’s when she shifted gears and began teaching tennis in New York to all ages.
Zabala moved to Bozeman in 2018 and has been working at Middle Creek Motessori in Four Corners as an early childhood teacher. While she’ll become a first-time head coach in the high school ranks, Zabala has worked with many prep athletes over the years.
“I have worked privately with even families here in town like the McCarty’s. I used to be their coach,” said Zabala. “And at the same time on the East Coast I worked with high school players that wanted to get into college, and I’ve been their coach running academy programs with high school players.”
The McCarty sisters, Maicy and Meg, are standouts at Bozeman High. Maicy was Class AA’s 2019 singles champion and 2021 doubles champion, while Meg is the two-time defending singles champion entering her senior season this spring.
Meg, who committed to play for the Montana State University in November, is unbeaten over the past two seasons and has not lost a set during that span.
While Zabala noticed the vacant head coaching position at Belgrade over the summer, she was nearly reunited with Meg at MSU.
“It happened to be at the same time that MSU was changing their women’s head coach. So the new girls that came on board being the new head coach, her name is Susie, she reached out to me and she wanted me to be the assistant coach,” Zabala said. “But unfortunately I couldn’t take the job offer at MSU due to the fact that it just didn’t work. It was last minute, my schedule was already committed with the Middle Creek Motessori job, so I couldn’t just leave them behind and say yes.”
Having not applied for the Belgrade job the first time around, Zabala submitted her resume and was offered the position shortly after an interview last week. Now she’s excited about bringing her knowledge and mechanics of the game to Belgrade’s program.
Zabala plans to meet with prospective players after the holidays to begin open gyms, and noted she’ll be leaning on assistant coach Scott Thorn to help set things up. Thorn’s son, Coulter, advanced to state in singles as a senior a year ago, and his daughter Lexie will be a junior on this year’s team.
Bella Anderson also qualified for state last year. Anderson, who graduated, became the program’s first two-time state qualifier, but was unable to compete due to a back injury.
“After the holidays we’ll be starting with open gym time and kind of getting the logistics of what it’s like,” said Zabala. “A good thing is that Scott has been on board since 2016, so I think it’s going to be a good team with him knowing the whole structure and mechanics of the school program, the system, and then me bringing a lot of tennis expertise into the program.”