In a contest that featured 16 lead changes and 14 ties, it was a turnover that proved to be the difference Saturday in the Belgrade Special Events Center.
Leading by a point with 39.3 seconds remaining in double overtime, Belgrade head coach Erin Nolte called time out in a conference thriller against Great Falls CMR. But the Panthers promptly turned the ball over on their side of the court and it proved to be a critical mistake.
Great Falls CMR took advantage when Kacey Christensen buried a 3 from the corner on the ensuing possession for a 69-67 lead, and then the Rustlers survived a missed 3 at the other end to escape with an Eastern AA victory.
It was a heartbreaking loss for the Panthers, who had extended the game with clutch free throw shooting in the final seconds of regulation and overtime.
“Our girls played strong. They kept fighting all the way through,” said Nolte. “You take this team into two overtimes and that’s something to be proud of.”
Belgrade (2-11, 2-7 Eastern AA) trailed 51-49 with 10.2 seconds remaining in regulation, but tied the game when Olivia Wegner made both ends of a double bonus. The junior consistently created opportunities at the line and made 9 of 13 attempts en route to scoring 13 points.
“On Thursday night (a 46-26 win against Great Falls) Liv went 0 for 4 and didn’t hit one free throw. And I said, ‘Hey, four points didn’t matter tonight, but the next time you need make those free throws and it’s going to be for the game.' And that’s what happened tonight.”
As dramatic as that was it happened again in overtime when Leila Mamangun was fouled with less than a second remaining. The sophomore buried both attempts to knot the score at 60.
“She’s probably our best free throw shooter other than McKenna (Morris),” said Nolte. “That’s the person I want at the line.”
Belgrade took a four-point lead, 65-61, in the second overtime period, but the Rustlers rallied to get within 67-66. Then, following the Panthers’ turnover, Lauren Lindseth drove baseline and kicked the ball to the corner for Christensen’s game-winning shot.
Lindseth, who is a Montana State University volleyball signee, finished with a double-double after tallying 27 points and 10 rebounds.
“Going into CMR we knew that we have one person to stop and if you give her five quarters to play basketball it’s tough to shut her down,” said Nolte. “So we’ll definitely hand that one to her for sure. She played a great game and she’s just really hard to stop.”
Belgrade had four players reach double figures with Grace Garvert and Naomi Reanier tallying 13, while Morris had 12. Garvert and Reanier each connected on three 3’s and the team buried 10 in the contest.
The Panthers made five 3’s in the second quarter en route to taking a 27-26 halftime lead, and Nolte has embraced the long-range attack.
“We started looking at stats and realized we’re leading the state in three-point shooting just taking shots. So you can either try and make them stop or embrace it, and I just made the decision that we’ll embrace that,” she said. “We’ll just keep shooting threes. At some point they’re going to pay off I hope.”
Belgrade is back in action Thursday hosting Billings Skyview.
Great Falls CMR 69, Belgrade 67
CMR 13 13 12 13 9 9 - 69
Belgrade 7 20 10 14 9 7 - 67
GREAT FALLS CMR (7-6) - Jordan Belote 0 0-0 0, Lauren Lindseth 7 13-15 27, Kendal Stoll 0 0-0 0, Shania Gardipee 5 0-1 10, Kylie Henderson 1 2-2 5, Lexi Thorton 1 0-0 2, Kacey Christensen 3 0-0 7, Alex Madsen 3 6-8 12, Madaline Hamma 0 0-0 0, Rosie 0 0-0 0, Natalie Bosley 2 2-4 6. Totals: 22 23-30 69.
BELGRADE (2-11) - Olivia Wegner 2 9-13 13, Grace Garvert 5 0-0 13, McKenna Morris 4 2-3 12, Naomi Reanier 5 0-1 13, Abbie Morin 0 0-0 0, Khloey Robinson 3 0-3 6, Leila Mamangun 2 2-2 8, Riley McMahon 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 13-22 67.
3-point goals: CMR 2 (Henderson 1, Christensen 1), Bel 10 (Garvert 3, Reanier 3, Morris 2, Mamangun 2).