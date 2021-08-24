Belgrade’s golf teams experienced some ups and downs in their second tournament of the season Monday and Tuesday in Billings.
The girls placed seventh at the Billings Invitational, which began at Yegen Golf Club and concluded at Lake Hills Golf Course, with a 781 after posting a 380 on Monday.
The boys were 10th with rounds of 330 and 358 for a 688.
“That was the best score (Monday) for the girls in a long, long time,” Belgrade assistant coach Joe Rossman said. “It was the best score for our boys team score yesterday as well.”
Gallatin’s boys, which boasted the top four individuals, cruised to the team title with a 570, while Billings West’s girls won with a 636.
Belgrade’s boys were led by Anthony Madison and Jacob Maroney, who each carded a 164 to tie for 21st. Madison had rounds of 79 and 85, while Maroney posted an 83 Monday followed by an 81.
“Anthony, yesterday he was the only one below 80, and Jacob Maroney had a real solid round,” said Rossman. “And then he did really well again today.”
The Panthers were rounded out by Jaxson Hinshaw (180), Justin Garcia (182) and Colter Gee (184).
Leila Mamangun led the charge for Belgrade’s girls, carding a 178 to finish in a tie for 17th. The sophomore had rounds of 88 and 90.
Bella Anderson was the only other Panther to finish with a score under 200. The senior had rounds of 88 and 102 to tie for 27th with a 190.
“Both Bella and Leila were below 90 yesterday. That’s great,” said Rossman. “If we can get our girls below 90 consistently that’s a really positive thing for them individually and our team score.”
The girls were rounded out by Riley McMahon (206), Jordan Whitaker (207), and Brynn Butler (225).
All but one of Belgrade’s golfers (Maroney) had a higher score Tuesday at Lake Hills Golf Course.
“It was a little chillier today. A little wind today that wasn’t there yesterday,” said Rossman. “Yesterday was a beautiful day. Nice and warm, so maybe that had something to do with it, maybe not. Golf’s a strange game. Things don’t go right and it messes with your mind.”
Rossman added that the team did did not get in a practice after last week’s season opener in Great Falls due to rain in the valley. But he also agreed with head coach Mike Deming’s assessment last week that players need to become more consistent at tournaments.
“We’re trying to work on our consistency,” Rossman said. “We do okay and then we have three or four blowup holes that we have to eliminate and manage better for both the boys and girls side.”
Belgrade is back in action Aug. 29-30 hosting its invitational at Riverside Country Club and Cottonwood Hill Golf Club, respectively.
“We’re making progress,” said Rossman. “We have things to work on and they know that. We’ve talked about it. We just need time to refine the things that we need to work on.”
Billings Invitational
Boys Results
Team scores: Gallatin 570; Laurel 630; Billings Senior 632; Billings West 641; Bozeman 656; Great Falls CMR 663; Billings Skyview 669; Billings West JV 675; Billings Central 684; Belgrade 688; Billings Senior JV 700; Billings Skyview JV 747; Great Falls 766; Sidney 786.
Top 10 Individuals: Justus Verge, Gal, 68-72–140; Jordan Verge, Gal, 67-75–142; Ramey Lloyd, Gal, 69-73–142; Stevie Voigt, Gal, 74-72–146; Eli Groshelle, CMR, 75-75–150; Cameron Hackman, Lau, 73-78–151; Cade Wagner, BSen, 71-83–154; Reece Mayala, BSen, 74-80–154; Reece Jensen, BC, 78-76–154; Treyden Haber, BW, 73-82–155.
Girls Results
Team scores: Billings West 636; Bozeman 680; Gallatin 691; Billings Senior 694; Laurel 696; Billings West JV 773; Belgrade 781; Great Falls CMR 787; Billings Skyview 436; Sidney 869.
Top 10 Individuals: Bella Johnson, BW, 70-66–136; Addiley Lloyd, Gal, 72-77–149; Kadence Fischer, BW, 75-76–151; Sara Priebe, Boz, 75-84–159; Hannah Adams, Lau, 81-79–160; Kenzie Welsch, BSen, 82-80–162; Ella Torsleff, Gal, 79-89–168; Elly Askine, Boz, 83-85–168; Lauren Mayala, BSen, 87-84–171; Becca Washington, BSen, 83-88–171; Avery Bertram, Boz, 80-91–171.