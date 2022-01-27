It wasn’t a state championship victory, but it sure felt like one to players in the Belgrade Special Events Center Thursday night.
After nearly 30 years of futility against its cross-county rival, Belgrade held on in the fourth quarter to defeat Bozeman for the first time in program history. The 41-34 Eastern AA victory snapped a 34-game losing streak against the Hawks dating back 1994.
Thus, Belgrade’s players and student section celebrated with gusto on the court afterwards.
“To us it’s a state championship because we’re always seen as the underdog, especially to Bozeman. They just don’t see us as anything,” Panthers senior Riley McMahon said. “So it was just amazing to actually beat them and be better than them once.”
McKenna Morris, who scored a game-high 19 points for Belgrade, added that the victory was a long time coming.
“It’s really exciting. I’m so happy that we finally got a win,” she said. “We’ve been waiting for years against Bozeman, it’s a big win. We’ve never beaten Bozeman, so that’s a big milestone.”
In addition to earning their first win of the season, the Panthers also snapped a 17-game losing streak dating back to last year. Through those turbulent times, McMahon said the team never lost faith that success was attainable.
“We new that it was coming. We just had to keep working every day and knew that we were going to get there eventually,” she said. “Now that we did it we’re going to keep going. It’s not going to be the last one.”
Bozeman (2-4 Eastern AA) took a 20-19 lead into halftime and then struggled offensively in the second half. The Hawks were outscored 14-1 in the third quarter and made just two field goals after intermission.
“You can’t win a game when you score one point in a quarter,” Bozeman head coach Kati Mobley said. “I think defensively we held them to 12, 11 points, so I think it’s just we got to attack the rim and be confident that it’s going to go in. And also I need to do a better job of making sure I put them in a position to be successful.”
Morris buried a 3 to open the second half and then Grace Garvert connected on another as the Panthers surged in front 27-20. But after Morris scored the first points of the fourth quarter to stretch the lead to 35-21, Belgrade’s offense began to sputter.
While the Panthers missed three consecutive bonus opportunities at the free throw line, Bozeman went 7 of 8 to trim the deficit to 35-28 with 2:46 remaining. Then Allie Megargal buried a 3 for the team’s first field goal of the second half with 1:43 left to make it 35-31.
As the pressure mounted for Belgrade, Olivia Wegner finally made a free throw with a little over 90 seconds remaining and then McMahon added another for a 37-31 lead.
While the Hawks got back within four, 38-34, with 39 seconds to go on a free throw from Nicole D’Agostino, Belgrade executed offensively down the stretch to seal the victory.
“The best part of that is they finally realized that they can pass the ball around. And they we really smart with their decisions,” Belgrade head coach Erin Nolte said. “Even though we couldn’t hit any baskets they were smart. They didn’t make turnovers and so that’s a really big turning point for us offensively to realize that we can control the offense instead of forcing shots.”
McMahon scored the final three points of the contest, including a free throw with 18.1 seconds left, and finished with six points.
“Honestly, I was really stressed,” McMahon said of the final two minutes. “We were ahead and we just needed to slow down, and free throws are hard sometimes. But you just have to concentrate and we did it as a team. It wasn’t only one person, it was all of us.”
Belgrade (1-9, 1-5 Eastern AA) was 5 for 17 from the line and just 4 of 13 in the fourth quarter. But its defense proved to be the difference in the second half.
Nolte opted to increase the pressure and take some risks, and the Hawks were unable to capitalize.
“We decided that we were going to put some more pressure on the ball and if that meant giving up the longer pass then that’s what it meant,” she said. “We were lucky that we had enough pressure there and girls were fast enough to read the first pass and it worked out.”
Bozeman led by as many as six in the first half due in large part to the effort of Avery Burkart. The 6-1 post scored 11 of the team’s 13 points in the first quarter, but only made two free throws from there and was shut out in the second half.
“They just packed it in a little bit more,” Mobley said. “We had too many turnovers up top, so she didn’t even really get a chance to get a look at the basket.”
D’Agostino led the Hawks with 14 points.
Morris, who was coming off a career-high 21 points in a loss to Billings Senior, scored 12 of Belgrade’s 19 points in the first half.
“Personally, I’m really proud of our entire team, and I’m proud of myself too because I’m finally stepping into my role on the team,” said Morris. “It’s really exciting to finally get the win.”