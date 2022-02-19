...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 2 and
6 inches at lower elevations, with 6 to 12 inches possible in the
mountains and over mountain passes.
* WHERE...Beaverhead, Broadwater, Gallatin, Jefferson and Madison
Counties.
* WHEN...From Sunday morning through Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. Severe to extreme
conditions are expected for newborn livestock.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rapidly falling temperatures on Sunday and
initially wet road surfaces could lead to a flash freeze.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
&&
While it didn’t result in a victory Friday night, Belgrade continued its late season surge on the road in Billings.
The Panthers played well in the early going and led top-ranked and unbeaten Billings West 9-8 in the first quarter. But the Golden Bears took control from there with an 18-0 run en route to a 76-53 Eastern AA victory.
“A tough start, but we kept fighting,” Belgrade head coach Erin Nolte said.
West (15-0, 11-0 Eastern AA) took a 44-30 lead into halftime with Taylee Chirrich providing much of the scoring. She scored 15 of her game-high 23 points in the first half, while Layla Baumann and Sydney Pierce each drilled a 3-pointer.
McKenna Morris scored seven of her team-high 13 points in the first quarter for the Panthers and was joined in double figures by Grace Garvert and Leila Mamangun, who finished with 11 and 10, respectively.
Belgrade (2-14, 2-10 Eastern AA) wraps up the regular season at Bozeman Thursday and hosts Gallatin Saturday.