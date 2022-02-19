Panther

While it didn’t result in a victory Friday night, Belgrade continued its late season surge on the road in Billings.

The Panthers played well in the early going and led top-ranked and unbeaten Billings West 9-8 in the first quarter. But the Golden Bears took control from there with an 18-0 run en route to a 76-53 Eastern AA victory.

“A tough start, but we kept fighting,” Belgrade head coach Erin Nolte said.

West (15-0, 11-0 Eastern AA) took a 44-30 lead into halftime with Taylee Chirrich providing much of the scoring. She scored 15 of her game-high 23 points in the first half, while Layla Baumann and Sydney Pierce each drilled a 3-pointer.

McKenna Morris scored seven of her team-high 13 points in the first quarter for the Panthers and was joined in double figures by Grace Garvert and Leila Mamangun, who finished with 11 and 10, respectively.

Belgrade (2-14, 2-10 Eastern AA) wraps up the regular season at Bozeman Thursday and hosts Gallatin Saturday.

Billings West 76, Belgrade 53

Belgrade                  11  19   8   15  -  53

West                         26  18  17  15  -  76

BELGRADE (2-14) - Olivia Wegner 3 1-4 7, Grace Garvert 3 2-2 11, McKenna Morris 6 0-0 13, Naomi Reanier 3 0-1 7, Abbie Morin 0 0-0 0, Khloey Robinson 1 1-2 3, Leila Mamangun 3 1-2 10, Riley McMahon 1 0-0 2, Randi Widdicombe 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 5-11 53.

BILLINGS WEST (15-0) - Layla Baumann 2 2-2 10, Ryen Dolan 0 0-0 0, Bella Murphy 3 1-3 7, Lizzi Miller 0 0-0 0, Maria Acherman 1 0-0 2, Halle Haber 1 0-0 2, Aspen Bowman 0 0-0 0, Neleh Bergstrom 1 0-0 2, Kaitlyn Grossman 6 1-1 13, Elle Stoch 1 0-2 3, Sydney Pierce 3 0-0 8, Megan Voegele 0 6-6 6, Taylee Chirrich 10 3-4 23. Totals: 28 13-18 76.

3-point goals: Bel 8 (Garvert 3, Mamangun 3, Morris 1, Reanier 1), BW  4 (Pierce 2, Stoch 1, Baumann 1).

