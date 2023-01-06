...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility a quarter of a mile or less at times in dense
fog.
* WHERE...The Interstate 90 Corridor between Bozeman and Whitehall,
The Madison and Beaverhead River Valleys, Helena Valley, and
Canyon Ferry Area.
* WHEN...Until Noon MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Weather Alert
...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...
The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued an Airport
Weather Warning for...
Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport /BZN/
The following weather hazards are expected:
Fog with visibility of 1/2 mile or less.
Until 645 PM MST.
LAT...LON 4576 11117 4579 11117 4579 11113 4576 11113
Weather Alert
...Patchy dense fog in Helena and Bozeman...
Patchy dense fog will affect the Helena and Bozeman valleys this
afternoon.
Visibility will be below a quarter of a mile at times.
Those traveling through the Helena and Bozeman areas should be
alert for quickly reduced visibility and are urged to reduce their
driving speeds in areas of poor visibility.
Following a 39-point loss to Gallatin in its conference opener Tuesday, Belgrade bounced back Thursday with a good performance against Missoula Sentinel.
Leila Mamangun scored a season-high 12 points and Olivia Wegner added 10 to help the Panthers post a season-high point total. But a second quarter lull ultimately cost the team in a 65-48 non-conference defeat. Missoula Sentinel outscored Belgrade 18-5 in the frame en route to building a 29-16 lead at halftime.
“Second quarter got us, but we stayed with them the other three,” noted Belgrade head coach Erin Nolte. “Sentinel plays a lot like Gallatin, so to see our improvement in two days is promising.”
The contest was knotted at 11 after the first quarter with Mamangun and Wegner each connecting on a 3. Then the Spartans outscored Belgrade 36-32 in the second half.
“Turnovers cost us points and they shot the three-ball well, but we out-bounded them,” said Nolte. “Madi (Simon) had eight, Sarah (Gilliahan) had six, and Hayli (Milliron) with five. We got better today and that is perfect for heading into Bozeman. We have good energy and are playing better team basketball.”
CC Size led the Spartans with a game-high 20 points. The senior connected on five 3-pointers.
The Panthers (1-4) travel to Bozeman Saturday for an Eastern AA clash.
Belgrade boys lose to Hawks
Belgrade was competitive in the first quarter Thursday in its Eastern AA opener against Bozeman. But the Hawks pulled away in the second quarter en route to building a 33-18 lead at halftime.
The Panthers never recovered in a 72-34 defeat in South Gym.
“Can't fault the effort tonight on the road against a very good Bozeman High team,” Belgrade head coach Luke Powers said. “We have to find a way to rebound with some of the better teams in (double) AA this year if we're going to compete night in and night out.”
Kellen Harrison led all scorers with 18 points for Bozeman, while teammates Rocky Lencioni and Luke Smith each had 14. Harrison buried five 3’s in the contest.
Belgrade (1-4, 0-1 Eastern AA) was led by Taylor Tvedt, who finished with nine points.
“We'll get back to practice tomorrow and continue to trust our process and improve each day,” said Powers.
The Panthers return to action Saturday hosting Gallatin.