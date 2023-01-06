Belgrade Panthers

Following a 39-point loss to Gallatin in its conference opener Tuesday, Belgrade bounced back Thursday with a good performance against Missoula Sentinel.

Leila Mamangun scored a season-high 12 points and Olivia Wegner added 10 to help the Panthers post a season-high point total. But a second quarter lull ultimately cost the team in a 65-48 non-conference defeat. Missoula Sentinel outscored Belgrade 18-5 in the frame en route to building a 29-16 lead at halftime.

